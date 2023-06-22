Multiple 2024 Alabama games among most anticipated future SEC matchups

Alabama football’s 2024 SEC opponents were recently revealed, along with the rest of the conference. There are a few interesting games on the schedule, as well as some that are notably missing.

The Crimson Tide has three games on the schedule that were recently included in the top 10 most anticipated SEC matchups for the 2024 season.

USA TODAY’s Jace Evans opens the list with the Iron Bowl at No. 10.

“The Iron Bowl is consistently one of the more interesting rivalry matchups in the SEC, even if it’s historically fairly one-sided,” writes Evans. “It’s nice it’s not going away, though, and it will be interesting to see how Auburn fares vs. Alabama in what should be their second season under coach Hugh Freeze.”

The next Alabama game to make the list is when the Tide will hit the road to take on Oklahoma at No. 4.

“Two of the true titans of college football, the Crimson Tide and Sooners have met way less than you think for teams that are perennially in the national title discussion. Their 2024 matchup will be only their seventh meeting of all-time (Oklahoma leads the series 3-2-1) and first since the Orange Bowl in December 2018. A home-and-home in 2002-2003 is the only time they’ve played on each other’s campuses. It’s going to be a cool thing to see.”

Finally, Georgia‘s trip to Tuscaloosa is the most anticipated game of the 2024 season.

“Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC is exciting, but that doesn’t mean the league’s balance of power is going to be changing anytime soon. Georgia could very well be the three-time defending national champions when this game kicks off. Alabama is Alabama. Though they’ve had major matchups in Atlanta at the SEC championship game and have split a pair of national title game showdowns, this battle of two of the sport’s best programs will mark just the third time in 18 seasons that Georgia will travel to Tuscaloosa. It might be the game of the year across all of college football.”

The 2024 season is still over a year away, but the excitement will continue to build in the meantime.

Roll Tide Wire will follow Alabama football as the 2023 season approaches.

