Multiple 2023 Alabama matchups make ‘top-10 biggest rematches’ list

Alabama football’s 2022 season fell short of expectations and was disappointing to many fans. However, the reason for the Crimson Tide fans’ frustration would be cause for celebration to just about any other program in the nation.

With double-digit wins, a Sugar Bowl win against a conference champion, and a final ranking inside the top five, Nick Saban and Alabama were just fine. Though, missing out on the College Football Playoff spoiled it all.

Some close calls that ended in the Crimson Tide’s favor and two losses were to blame for the inability to make a conference championship or the College Football Playoff.

In 2023, Alabama will get to face both teams that handed the Tide losses, LSU and Tennessee, and will get an opportunity to take on Texas again after a near loss in Austin.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire put together a list of the top 10 biggest rematches for the 2023 season. On it are two Alabama games that should have fans excited for revenge.

At No. 3 is ‘The Sarkisian Bowl.’ The second installment of the home-and-home series will take place in Tuscaloosa. This matchup is set to be a good one and set the stage for the Longhorns’ introduction to the SEC in 2024.

“The student is looking to defeat the teacher as Steve Sarkisian returns to Tuscaloosa with his Texas Longhorns. The place where he helped win a national championship in 2020,” writes Conn. “This is the first time that Texas steps foot in Tuscaloosa in over 120 years. “The biggest questions for the Longhorns revolve around the quarterback situation. Quinn Ewers is the expectant starter but if he falters, could Arch Manning get inserted into the equation? Sark also needs to avoid the pitfalls of last year. They dropped all five games by single digits, including the one-point loss to Alabama in Austin. “Head coach Nick Saban has his own questions to answer as they head into 2023. Bryce Young is leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide to play in the NFL. Former Texas Longhorns pledge Jalen Milroe should get the first shot as his replacement but he will have to fend off Ty Simpson and Eli Holstein. Not to mention Saban had to replace both coordinators, who left during the offseason. “Can Texas avenge their only regular season loss to Alabama?”

At No. 5 on the list is ‘The Saban Bowl.’ A stunning loss on the road to LSU in 2022 essentially ended Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff. This time around, the Tigers of Baton Rouge will be making the trip to Tuscaloosa. Brian Kelly will look to go back-to-back against Saban in his first two seasons as an SEC coach.

“The battle between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers in 2022 was highly entertaining,” writes Conn. “The two offenses went back and forth until a gamble by Brian Kelly allowed the Bayou Bengals to get the upper hand last year. LSU decided to go for two and the win, rather than an extra point and overtime. “LSU returns their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was among the best newcomers in the SEC. He gave the team a boost at quarterback and Malik Nabers alongside Mason Taylor showed they could be weapons in the passing game. What do Mike Denbrock and the offense have in store for year two? “The positive for Alabama is that they have time to get their team rolling before this early November matchup. They need to address the quarterback situation as well as replace the departing Jahmyr Gibbs. The team has a stable full of backs ready to take center stage including Jam Miller and Jase McClellan. Don’t forget about the freshmen, Justice Haynes and Richard Young.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 offseason progresses.

