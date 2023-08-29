Multilingual and blazing fast, sprinter Sotonwa in key role for Middleboro football team

MIDDLEBORO – Bolu Sotonwa fluently speaks four languages: English, Spanish, Yoruba – the dialect of his indigenous Nigerian tribe – and sign language, as both his mother and father are deaf.

On the football field in the fall, and during the spring and winter track and field seasons, it's his speed that does the talking.

"He can run fast. Like, he can fly," Middleboro head football coach Pat Kingman said. "He's got those sprinting-type of mechanics. Now, it's like, let's bring some of that sprint and speed into some contact, and bringing that force along with it."

After a junior season in which he split carries with Nate Tullish and Robert Henry, it's now Sotonwa's turn at the Sachem's primary running back spot.

"I definitely see a lot of potential in him. He's one of the fastest kids on the team," senior lineman Ryan Delancey said. "If we create a gap for him, he's going to take off and nobody else is going to catch him."

Sotonwa and his younger brother, Lekon, played for the Middleboro High football team for one season two years ago, but Lekon opted to continue a decorated track and field and cross-country career full-time. He won a state championship, and holds a school record, in the one-mile as a sophomore last year.

Running back Bolu Sotonwa carries the football during Middleboro High School practice on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Sotonwa, who stands 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, participates in winter and spring track, too, as a standout sprinter who also competes in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, long jump and, his self-proclaimed best event, the triple jump.

But football – flag football, initially – is what first hooked Sotonwa at the age of 11, one year after he moved from his Nigerian hometown (about an hour north of the city of Lagos) to Missouri with his father.

"It was so fun, and the coach fell in love with me," Sotonwa said with a chuckle. "He was like, 'you should be a running back.' I was like, 'OK.' From there on, (it stuck)."

His father's work in the commission of disabilities in Boston brought Sotonwa, and Lekon, to live in Middleboro three years ago: "My dad gave me a chance to pursue life differently, to see how life was as an American," Sotonwa said. "The first thing I tried to commit to was education, then I started falling in love with sports."

Sotonwa has played a complementary role in the Sachems' run scheme and took on a bigger role in the special teams' unit the past two seasons. Now, with the Sachems' depth chart shifting due to the graduation of a large impactful senior class last fall, it's about maximizing Sotonwa's top-end speed on the turf.

"When you have a fast kid, the natural thing for them to do is to bounce everything to the outside and use their speed," Kingman said. "In the last couple of years, his patience has gotten good. He's willing to stay behind the block."

2022 recap

Middleboro finished with an 8-3 record last fall, falling to eventual champion Duxbury by a 41-21 margin in the state quarterfinals.

Senior quarterback Jacob Briggs threw for 1,820 yards and 18 TDs, and ran for 983 yards and 19 TDs as he took home the South Shore League Sullivan Division MVP and the Otto Graham Award. The Sachems started the season winners of six of their first seven, and finished with a total of seven wins by three scores or more.

The team also graduated standout lineman Harry Fuller, who was a four-year starter, in the offseason.

Names to know

Ryan Delancey, senior, OL/DL

Nate Goodine, senior, receiver/safety

Caidan Carriuolo, junior, receiver/cornerback

Andrew Falk, senior, safety

Brett Kowalker, senior, quarterback

Bolu Sotonwa, senior, running back

Jake Calogero, senior, OL/DL

Travis Hayes, junior, OL/DL

Cole Kelliher, junior, OL/DL

Danny Mosley, junior, OL/DL

Ryan Foster, senior, linebacker

Jack Kavaleski, senior, linebacker

Defense and offensive lineman during Middleboro High School football practice on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

They said it

Delancey on new starting QB, Brett Kowalker: "I kind of grew up with him. We bonded over the winter, talked football and talked about the playbook and everything. He's done really well to adjust to our plays. I think we'll be pretty good."

Kingman on upcoming senior class: "In the three years that they've been here, going on their fourth year, we're a combined 20-8, maybe. That's a pretty decent winning percentage when you start looking at the overall picture. These guys' expectation is to win too."

Kingman on team mentality: "I think if you ask any of these guys, their expectations are never going to change. If we lower our expectation, that's not helping anybody. We want to get here and raise it up as we go. These guys know that."

Middleboro High 2023 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8 - at Apponequet, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 - at Holliston, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 - vs. Taunton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 - vs. Sandwich, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 - vs. East Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 - at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 - vs. Rockland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 - at Abington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 - at Carver, 10 a.m. (Thanksgiving)

