Multi-rider pileup on stage three of Women's Tour forces leader Marianne Vos to abandon race

It was not just the Criterium du Dauphine which witnessed a dramatic crash with devastating consequences on Wednesday.

Within minutes of Chris Froome’s spill in France a multi-rider pileup on stage three of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour brought down race leader Marianne Vos, forcing the Dutch rider to abandon with lacerations to her face.

The crash happened just ahead of the day’s second intermediate sprint, 65km into the stage from Henley-on-Thames to Blenheim Palace.

The race had to be neutralised for 25 minutes as paramedics attended to those affected. In total 10 riders, including Vos’s team mates Jeanne Korevaar and Valerie Demey were taken to hospital with "minor to moderate injuries".

Vos, who won the inaugural Women’s Tour in 2014 and has a record six stage wins, was reportedly keen to continue but had to be taken to hospital to have the cuts to her face stitched.

"The speed went up in preparation for the second intermediate sprint," the multiple world and Olympic champion explained in a team statement. "There was a fall before me, due to a dent in the road, which I could not avoid."

"I fell hard on my head and, apart from a cut and some scratches, I don't have any other injuries. "Yet I went to the hospital because the cut had to be stitched. Very unfortunate, I was quite upset by it, because I was in such a good position. But even after a fall, the race continues, but this time without me."

Vos had been leading Britain’s Lizzie Deignan [Trek-Segafredo] by nine seconds in the general classification at the start of Wednesday's stage following her victory at Kent’s Cyclopark on Tuesday.

Deignan dropped one place to third on GC on Wednesday after Belgium’s Jolien D’hoore [Boels-Dolmans] took victory in a bunch sprint in the grounds of Blenheim Palace to add to Monday's opening stage win.

Lisa Brennauer [WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling], who finished second in the final sprint, assumed the race leader’s green jersey with Sunweb’s Coryn Rivera also managing to leapfrog Deignan into second place.

But Deignan, who was sixth over the line, did close the gap to the green jersey and will feel confident heading into the final three days.

Deignan trails Brennauer by just four seconds ahead of Thursday’s 158.9km ride from Warwick to Burton Dassett Country Park which features a testing hilltop finish. The final two stages are both in Wales and both feature plenty of climbs.

Brennauer, who like Deignan is a past winner here having won the race in 2015, said she was excited to see whether she could retain her lead.

“I wanted to win the stage,” the German admitted of Wednesday’s sprint finish. “I knew that the final would suit me; a flat finish, a long finish straight. But I did everything how I wanted to do it and I don’t think I did anything wrong. It’s just Jolien is so fast and she passed me before the line and that’s how it is. She was just better today and so congrats for the stage victory.

“I think tomorrow is another good day for us as a team to step up and do good teamwork and we are ready for it and I’m excited.”

Deignan, who extended her lead over Drops Cycling’s Eleanor Dickinson as the best British rider to 16 seconds, will also be feeling confident. On Tuesday the 30 year-old claimed her first podium since the birth of daughter Orla last September and she admitted before the start of Wednesday’s stage that her legs were feeling “great”.