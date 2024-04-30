Multi-event leaders headline talented Dakota Relays field

Apr. 30—SIOUX FALLS — Top athletes from South Dakota and across the region will showcase their talents this weekend at the 99th Dakota Relays at Howard Wood Field.

With nearly 180 teams and thousands of athletes in attendance, the best among them will look to make their mark on the competition by challenging for titles in multiple events.

As the calendar turns to May, seven South Dakota athletes pace the state's all-class leaderboards in multiple events, asserting themselves as talents to watch. Here's a look at those seven athletes ahead of the Dakota Relays. All marks used were taken from the state's track and field performance list as of April 29.

Already a 10-time state champion, Engelland tops the charts once again in the girls' 400 meters (55.62) and 800 meters (2:12.82). The defending Dakota Relays champion in the 400 meters, Engelland is set to compete in her third consecutive girls' special event on Friday night, this time back at 800 meters, where she was runner-up in 2022. A University of South Dakota signee, Engelland is also the defending Class A state champion in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters races.

Representing one of the most unique cooperatives in South Dakota — Tri-State is made up of Rosholt (S.D.), Fairmount (N.D.) and Campbell-Tintah (Minn.) — Foltz paces the state in the boys' 400 meters (49.92) and 800 meters (1:57.51). Last year, Foltz was picked as the alternate in the boys' 800-meter special event at the Dakota Relays. At the Class A state championships, he was fifth in the 400, fourth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600 meters. He is going to run collegiately at Division II Minnesota State Mankato.

The defending girls' long jump and triple jump champion at both the Dakota Relays and Class AA state championships, Kur is back on top of the leaderboard in both events once again. A future North Dakota State University track athlete, Kur stands alone in first place in the long jump (19-4.75) and triple jump (39-10.75) and is also the co-leader in the high jump (5-5) this season.

Fischer owns the top times this spring in the boys' 100 meters (10.57) and 200 meters (21.63) while also serving as the anchor leg in the top 4x100-meter relay team (42.35). As a sophomore at last year's Class AA state championships, Fischer notched podium finishes in the 100 (fourth), 200 (third) and 400 meters (seventh). Fischer is one of the eight athletes picked to Friday's 200-meter boys special event, which will include fellow South Dakotans Landon Dulaney, of Brandon Valley, and Landen Matkins and Cael Meisman, both of Rapid City Stevens.

Gunderson's short-burst speed has her leading the girls' 100-meter dash (12.10) and the 100-meter hurdles (14.80). A knee injury from volleyball hindered Gunderson last year as a junior, but she won the 100 hurdles at the 2022 Class A state championships as a sophomore. At the 2022 Dakota Relays, the South Dakota State University track signee was a podium finisher in the 100 dash, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

A distance ace, Payer claims the best mark in the boys' 1,600 meters (4:15.97) and 3,200 meters (9:20.54) and is also third at 800 meters (1:58.39). Payer earned a Dakota Relays title last year as the 800-meter leg of the Bucks' sprint medley relay. At the Class AA state championships last season, Payer finished in the top five of the 800 (third), 1,600 (second) and 3,200 meters (fifth). Payer will compete collegiately at Division I Coastal Carolina.

The defending Class AA cross country champion, Castelli brings her distance prowess to the track, where she has the top time in the girls' 1,600 (5:01.79) and 3,200 meters (10:40.52). She was also selected to Friday's girls' 800-meter special event field, as ranking second to Engelland in the 800 (2:16.32) among the South Dakota contingent. Castelli placed second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at last year's Dakota Relays and later won the 1,600 at last year's Class AA state championships.