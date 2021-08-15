Multi-car wreck brings out red flag after curbing comes apart

Multiple cars were damaged on Lap 78 of a scheduled 82 laps in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard when curbing came apart in Turn 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

While Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe were battling for the lead, Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford — which ended up crashing hard into the tire barrier — William Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota all sustained damaged after hitting the curb. Also involved in the chain-reaction wreck were Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, James Davison, Justin Haley, Ryan Preece and Daniel Suarez.

“Yeah, I am OK,” Logano said. “Thank God those tire packs were there. The hit wasn‘t that hard at all. The tires absorbed a lot of it. I don’t believe in luck, but that time I feel like it was just bad luck. Wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately it ended our day.”

The red flag was displayed as track workers cleaned up debris from the wreck, and that included a tow truck hauling away the damaged curbing. At one point during the delay, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track President Doug Boles grabbed a broom and helped sweep up some of the debris. The red flag lasted for 19 minutes, 14 seconds.

