Multi-agency effort nets more than 30 arrests

Aug. 7—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, has arrested more than 30 people since Thursday, including a man who threatened a judge.

Multiple warrants throughout Robeson and surrounding counties were served "during the past 24 hours," according to information released Friday by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Among arrest warrants served were "various felonies, various misdemeanors and probation and parole violations."

James Albert Jones, 51, of Maxton was charged with communicating threats to a court official, according to the Sheriff's Office. The charge is in relation to the communication of threats to cause bodily harm to a Robeson County District Court judge. Jones was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center and issued a $300,000 secured bond.

The following individuals were also arrested:

— Billy Jones, 49, of Laurinburg, first-degree burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault and battery;

— Latasha Bustamanta, 30, of Rowland, felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and DWI;

— Rebecca McGirt, 34, of Lumberton, larceny by employee;

— Winford R. Locklear, 39, of Pembroke, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

— Kimberly Locklear, 30, of Pembroke, statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old and second-degree exploitation of a minor noncommercial material;

— Brandon O. Oxendine, 32, of Red Springs, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle;

— Houstous Shane Locklear, 22, of Maxton, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle;

— Keith Oxendine, 50, of Pembroke, injury to personal property, violation of domestic violence protection order and Order for Arrest failure to appear for assault on a female;

— Brad Slade, 43, of Lumberton, assault by strangulation;

— Dennis Locklear, 40, of Pembroke, Order for Arrest failure to appear for DWI, cruelty to animals, and felony possession of cocaine;

— Juan Capota, 26, of Red Springs, second-degree trespassing and resisting a public officer;

— Bobby A. Locklear, 26, of Rowland, probation violation;

— Charles Lambert, 59, of Rowland, aggravated assault by pointing a gun;

— Alice Morgan, 62, of Lumberton, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property;

— Jonathan West, 26, of Lumberton, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and injury to personal property;

— Christopher Locklear, 46, of Fairmont, assault inflicting serious injury;

— Carey Britt, 37, of Lumberton, communication of threats;

— Patricia L. Locklear, 30, Lumberton, driving while license revoked;

— Patrick Council, 55, of Red Springs, Order for Arrest failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon;

— Daniel Prather, 49, of Red Springs, obtaining property by false pretense and financial transaction card theft;

— Dakota Lee Chavis, 25, of Rowland, probation violation;

— Jason Jacobs, 24, of Pembroke, simple assault on a female;

— Clonze McDuffie, 21, of Rowland, second-degree trespassing;

— Stoney Locklear, 35, of Maxton, assault on a state officer and resisting a public officer;

— Triston Petrie. 24, of Lumberton, DWI;

— Johnny Ross, 20, of Fairmont, simple assault, injury to person property and resist delay and obstructing an investigation;

— Samuel Cummings, 56, of Red Springs, simple assault on a female;

— David McAllister, 29, of St. Pauls, Order for Arrest failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor larceny, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and injury to personal property;

— Bradley Lee, 22, of Pembroke, second-degree trespassing and communication of threats;

— Reginald Robinson, 26, of St. Pauls, Order for Arrest failure to appear for cyberstalking;

— Dacia Jones, 22, of Lumberton, Order for Arrest failure to appear for driving while license revoked.

The following individuals are wanted for outstanding warrants by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office:

— Damarko Akheem Locklear, 20, of Fayetteville, discharging a weapon into occupied property;

— Brian Keith Carter, 29, of Fayetteville, breaking and entering, and felony conspiracy;

— Sheldon Maynor, 37, of St. Pauls, possession of stolen property, injury to real property, uttering forged instrument and possession of counterfeit instrument/currency/check;

— Ashley Elvis, 36, of Laurinburg, felony larceny;

— Derrick Carthens, 32, of Red Springs, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle;

— Kaution McNeill, 21, of Shannon, misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability;

— Trent A. Hunt, 30, of Red Springs, felony larceny, first-degree trespassing and second-degree trespassing.