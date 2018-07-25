Mullis survives New Hampshire mayhem for first iRacing win Jimmy Mullis survived a chaotic final stint of the NASCAR Peak Antifreeze iRacing Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to claim his first win in the series. Mullis made his final pit stop of the race on Lap 103 under green flag conditions and a few laps later a caution came out — just after …

Jimmy Mullis survived a chaotic final stint of the NASCAR Peak Antifreeze iRacing Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to claim his first win in the series. Mullis made his final pit stop of the race on Lap 103 under green flag conditions and a few laps later a caution came out — just after Mullis un-lapped himself to get back on the lead lap. Mullis stayed out and took the lead under the caution and never looked back — surviving multiple late restarts to claim his first victory in the series.

Zak Novak, (Chicagoland winner from two weeks ago), finished runner-up after starting 17th. Ray Alfalla, Corey Vincent and Taylor Hurst rounded out the top five. With Novak and Hurst finishing in the top five, that placed three cars from LockDown Racing in the top five in the championship standings.

Before Mullis took the lead with 42 laps to go, the first half of the race was dominated by the No. 5 of Michael Conti, who led 72 laps. Conti had a difficult pit stop under green flag and lost all his track position — he was able to rebound and finish ninth however.

Before green flag pit stops began around Lap 100, Matt Bussa passed Conti and led 18 laps. The No. 34 machine was poised to make a charge at his first career win. Those hopes were diminished when he was a victim in one of several late-race incidents.

The cautions came fast and furious in the closing laps of the race. It began when the No. 3 of Jarl Teien had some issues on Lap 109, and from there the race seemingly turned into everyone frantically racing to the next caution. Those who had made their green flag pit stops early and had un-lapped themselves reaped the benefits of being ahead of most of the incidents.

With race 11 now in the books, there are now only two races until the playoffs begin. Ray Alfalla leads teammate Bobby Zalenski (who finished 12th), by five points in the regular season standings.

The race for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs currently belongs to Nick Ottinger, who leads Logan Clampitt by six points. Christian Challiner and Zack Novak are right on the heels of Ottinger, sitting 15 and 19 points behind, respectively. Tuesday’s winner Mullis is 13th in points, 36 points behind the cutoff.

The series heads to the Pocono Raceway in two weeks. In the past, Pocono has had plenty of late-race yellows turning the races completely upside down. With exciting restarts and pit strategy, it likely will have those battling for the final spot in the playoffs nervous throughout the entire race.

Ottinger historically runs very well at Pocono and will look to maximize his distance on the drivers directly behind him for the playoffs.