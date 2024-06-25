Mullins wins at Ardmore track for third time this season

Jun. 25—ARDMORE — Ada racer Gavin Mullins has now won three of the past five ECO Mods Feature Races at the Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore.

In his latest outing on Saturday, Mullins captured the checkered flag. Joe Hopkins of Lindsay, Texas, was second and Christian Gaston of Weatherford, Texas finished third. Ada racer Nathan Simon finished fourth.

The 17-year-old Latta High School junior, who plays baseball for the Panthers, has visited the Southern Oklahoma Speedway seven times since March. He had two first-place finishes on May 4 and June 8 and was runner-up in three ECO Mods Feature Races. He finished third on June 15.

In an appearance at the Oklahoma Sports Park (Ada's local dirt track) on May 18, Gavin won the E Mods Feature Race and finished second in the Sport Mods Feature Race.

Simon finished first in Heat Race 1. William Miller of Marietta edged Mullins in Heat Race 2.

In the feature race, Cody Cordell of Lindsay and Miller led the field out of turn 4 to take the green. Cordell and Miller run door-to-door into turn 1, but Miller gets a momentum run through turn 2, and blasts to the lead as they head off down the backstretch. By the time they cross the line for lap 1, Miller has a half-a-straightaway advantage over the four-wide battle for second with Simon, Cordell, Jones and Mullins in an all-out skirmish as they exit turn 4.

Mullins gets that high-side momentum off the top, pulling away in second over Jones, Gaston and Cordell.

Gaston gets 3rd from Jones down the backstretch and sets his sights on Mullins. Meanwhile, way out front, Miller has all but checked out, continuing to stretch out his lead on lap 2. As they make their way through turn 1, 11th-place starter Cameron Buckaloo of Valley View, Texas, moves into fifth behind Jones.

On lap 5, Gaston gets a run down the backstretch and takes second away from Mullins and shortly after that, a caution flies for a car stopped in turn 2. On the restart, Miller, Gaston, Mullins and Buckaloo start to put some distance on the field as they come around for lap 5, but before they complete the lap, another caution flies for two cars spun in turn 4.

On the previous restart, Gaston chose the inside of row 2 but changed up on this one, moving up to start on the outside line. After the green, Miller holds the lead over Gaston, Mullins and Buckaloo as they come around for another lap. Gaston keeps the pressure on Miller as they start to clip off some laps and pull away from Mullins and Buckaloo.

With six laps to go, the pair catch the back of the pack as they make their way down the backstretch and it somewhat disrupts their momentum. Miller gets around the lap car on the high side out of turn 4, but Gaston gets held up a little just as another caution flies for a car that is off the pace in turn 2. This gives Gaston a break since he had lost some ground to Miller due to the lap car.

On this restart, Gaston moves back down to the inside of row 2 with Mullins on his outside. Miller, Gaston and Mullins work a high line while Buckaloo makes a dive for the bottom as they go through 1 & 2. Then, suddenly Buckaloo is off pace and starts dropping back, eventually pulling to the infield with problems.

With the laps winding down, Miller shoots off into turn 3 just a little hard and spins after jumping the cushion on the top. Gaston is close behind and is forced to take evasive action by turning down to the inside, sending his car into a spin as well. Both cars slide to a stop, bringing out a caution.

Miller goes off the track but Gaston lines up at the back of the field, which by now consists of only seven cars. Mullins inherits the lead with Joe Hopkins and Wes Carlin behind him. Another caution flies for two cars spun in turn 2.

On the restart, Gaston is up to fifth behind Simon. With two laps to go, Gaston gets by Carlin for third place as Hopkins keeps the pressure on Mullins for the lead. Hopkins gets a run out of turn 2 but is blocked by Mullins and stays in second.

Mullins holds them off, picking up win No. 3 of the season at Ardmore track. Hopkins holds off a hard charge by Gaston to take 2nd with Simon and Carlin rounding out the Top 5.

The Oklahoma Sports Park's abbreviated 2024 racing schedule continues Saturday, July 6, with a $ 500-to-win Factory Stock Race and the ever-popular 150-lap Enduro Race that will feature an appearance from Farmtruck of the Street Outlaws. There will be a spectacular fireworks display following the races.

Editor's Note: Neal Palmer of the Southern Oklahoma Speedway contributed to this report.