Mullins eyes British title at Sandown finale

Willie Mullins will look to clinch the British jump trainers' championship at Sandown on Saturday - and become the first Irishman to do so in 70 years.

The legendary Vincent O'Brien was the only other Irish trainer to achieve the feat, winning for a second time in 1954.

Dan Skelton and 14-time champion Paul Nicholls are the nearest challengers to Mullins but look unlikely to overhaul him.

Harry Cobden will hope to clinch the jockeys' title for the first time, ahead of rival Sean Bowen.

Mullins has several runners at Sandown's jump finale meeting which marks the end of the season, including El Fabiolo in the Celebration Chase, where Jonbon is among opponents.

"It's done but just not dusted yet, but I'd be very proud of everyone here in Closutton if we can achieve this, and our owners too," Mullins told a Great British Racing news conference.

"I've been amazed at the support we've got, travelling off to the different tracks in England, it's a real sense of Team Closutton."

Kitty's Light, fifth in the Grand National earlier in the month, will bid to for a second consecutive win in the Bet365 Gold Cup and provide another emotional triumph for Welsh trainer Christian Williams, whose young daughter Betsy has leukaemia.