Mullins, Bryan top of the SAC softball class

May 28—When it comes to high school softball in Lee County, one program could have only been described as moribund four years ago. The other one actually went one step beyond that, and had to be resurrected.

This season, both Southern Lee and Lee County were part of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs.

The softball renaissance at both schools was centered around a group of seniors who claimed many accolades over the past few seasons. Some of them will play at the next level come this fall. But they all have left a legacy of putting their game back on the map in Lee County. Perhaps nothing signified this more as when the Lee County softball park was re-dedicated April 25 in honor of local coaching legend Lou Layton, who coached at both schools during her long career.

In many years, Southern Lee's 2024 campaign would have won the 3A half of the Sandhills Athletic Conference for the Lady Cavaliers, but this was a season where Scotland shot out the lights and finished as MaxPreps' top-ranked 3A East team. That didn't stop Southern from going 12-9 overall, the best record in the program's history. A group of five seniors formed the core of the team as they led the Lady Cavaliers out of the 3A softball basement over the past four seasons. Three of them—Carrie Ellen Bryan, Natalie Guevara, and Albani Hooker—were named All-Conference this season. Bryan, who will play for Wingate University in the fall, was named the SAC Position Player of the Year.

Junior Maggie Lucas joined the three seniors as an All-Conference pick for Southern this season.

For Lee County, Savanna Mullins was the SAC Pitcher of the Year last season. This year, she was honored as Co-Player of the Year in the conference. Mullins was joined on the All-Conference team by her catcher, Kallie Byrd.

Bryan has been one the biggest names in the area's softball scene for the past two seasons. Although a regular on the Lady Cavaliers since her arrival in 2021, she busted out a year ago by hitting .559 with 12 doubles and three home runs. That summer, Bryan was part of the NC Challengers Premier 18U travel team, playing alongside and against players a year older, all of whom were either college prospects or already college players. Bryan excelled despite this and made her commitment to Wingate during their season.

As a senior at Southern Lee, Bryan hit .530 with 12 doubles and six home runs. She had a virtually identical OPS both seasons, 1.593 in 2024 and 1.564 in 2023.

Guevara, who had been raking in travel ball all along despite missing the 2023 season for Southern Lee, signed to play at the University of Mount Olive back in December. She had hit .380 for Southern as a sophomore, but crushed the ball this spring as the Lady Cavaliers' regular catcher. Guevara hit .515 with eight doubles and eight home runs, and her 44 RBI meant she averaged more than two a game.

Hooker, a four-year starter for the team, hit .352 this season with five doubles, four triples and two home runs. She also was the team's primary pitcher and threw 116.2 innings this season with 91 strikeouts.

Lucas, who has one more season to play for Southern Lee, hit .397 this season as the regular second baseman, a year after hitting .531. However, she did so with greatly improved power numbers this spring, including the first three home runs of her high school career, and also raised her fielding percentage from .899 to .967.

Over at Lee County, Mullins only got to play three seasons, because due to low numbers and lingering COVID-19 issues that hindered the program in 2021, the Lady Jackets did not field a team that spring. As a sophomore, Lee County was able to return to the field for the first time in nearly two years, but struggled and did not win a game all season. However, Mullins pitched the Lady Jackets into the playoffs in 2023, winning SAC Pitcher of the Year honors for a 2.52 ERA campaign with 112 strikeouts in 105.2 innings. Despite losing some key players off that team, Mullins again put the Lady Jackets on her back in 2024, striking out 157 batters in 111.2 innings with a 3.27 ERA. She pitched one no-hitter and two one-hitters in her senior season, and would have likely had a second no-no if she hadn't been pulled after three innings in a blowout.

What pushed her into Player of the Year territory, as opposed to just being a top pitcher, was that she busted out offensively this spring, hitting .433 with nine doubles and three home runs. This increased her batting average by 199 points and tripled her power numbers in just one year. Mullins will play for Gaston College, a national power junior college program, starting this fall.

Byrd, like several other Lady Jackets, started the season slowly as Lee began the 2024 season at 0-4. However, she busted out by going 6-for-11 in a three-game stretch of wins for the Lady Jackets that got the season on track and evened the team's conference mark at 2-2. Byrd had a nine-game hitting streak at midseason and impressed the conference coaches enough with her defensive play that she was selected All-Conference.