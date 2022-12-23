Mullins' late 3 gets WSU over GW, 66-64 at Diamond Head

  • Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) tries to find a way past George Washington forward Hunter Dean (13) and guard Brendan Adams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) tries to find a way past George Washington forward Hunter Dean (13) and guard Brendan Adams (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Washington State guard Justin Powell reaches for the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against George Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State guard Justin Powell reaches for the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against George Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35), center, is helped off the court by guard Jabe Mullins (3) and athletic trainer Learie Jones after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35), center, is helped off the court by guard Jabe Mullins (3) and athletic trainer Learie Jones after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3) makes a go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds against George Washington in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3) makes a go-ahead 3-pointer in the closing seconds against George Washington in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • The Washington State bench reacts after guard Jabe Mullins (not shown) made a 3-point basket with left to take the lead over George Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    The Washington State bench reacts after guard Jabe Mullins (not shown) made a 3-point basket with left to take the lead over George Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • George Washington guard James Bishop IV (11) grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    George Washington guard James Bishop IV (11) grabs a rebound during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) guards George Washington guard Maximus Edwards (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) guards George Washington guard Maximus Edwards (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
  • Washington State coach Kyle Smith watches the team take on George Washington, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
    Washington State coach Kyle Smith watches the team take on George Washington, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
HONOLULU (AP) Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left to give Washington State a 66-64 victory over George Washington on Thursday night in the Diamond Head Classic.

Mouhamed Gueye scored on a putback layup with 24 seconds to go that tied it 63-all. E.J. Clark then made the first of two free throws to give George Washington a one-point lead.

On the ensuing possession, TJ Bamba scooped up a loose ball near the three-point arc and passed to Mullins for the uncontested game-winner.

George Washington got the ball to midcourt before Washington State knocked the ball loose with 0.4 remaining. Following an officials' review, James Bishop's catch-and-shoot near midcourt was short.

Gueye scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (5-6). Bamba added 17 points and Mullins finished with eight.

Brendan Adams scored 17 points for George Washington (6-5). Bishop was one of four Colonials with 10 points.

Washington State built a seven-point lead early in the second half before GW took its first lead since the opening basket, 50-49, with 6:57 remaining. The game stayed within two points the rest of the way.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Washington State plays the Pepperdine/Hawaii winner in a semifinal while George Washington has a consolation, both on Friday.

---

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

