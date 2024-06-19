Mulgrew moves into coaching with Hamilton U-18 role

Former Celtic and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew has embarked on a new chapter in his career by being appointed Hamilton's Under-18s coach.

Mulgrew retired from playing in September last year after his second spell with United, calling time on an 18-year career in which he earned 44 Scotland caps and won seven trophies with Celtic.

The 38-year-old will now helm the elite youth academy at Championship newcomers Hamilton, with the club saying his "guidance and mentorship" can "inspire, motivate, and elevate the players to reach their full potential".