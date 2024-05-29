Muldowney will become the first female member of Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — History will be made next month during the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, June 7-9 at the Bristol Dragway.

Shirley Muldowney, one of drag racing’s most prolific trailblazers, will become the first female member of Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley, despite never raising a trophy at the historic Bristol Dragway.

“Shirley Muldowney has meant so much to the sport of drag racing and her fire and will to compete carried her to a hall-of-fame career,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway

The 81-year-old Muldowney was the first woman to get a Top Fuel license (1973); the first woman to advance to a Top Fuel final round (1975); the first woman to win a Top Fuel race (1976) and the first to qualify No. 1 in Top Fuel (1976).

As the 21st inductee in the Legends of Thunder Valley, she joins such drivers as Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, NHRA founder Wally Parks, John Force, and Don Schumacher, to name a few.

She will be presented with the customary Legends of Thunder Valley plaque by Bristol Motor Speedway president and general manager Jerry Caldwell during pre-race ceremonies, which begin at 11 a.m.

