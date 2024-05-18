Muktar, Truman, West shuttles quartet grab state track, field glory

May 17—charleston — It got its genesis with months, even years, of hard work.

It was given an extra boost of energy from the rhythmic clapping and vocal encouragement from competitors, teammates and the crowd.

And, Woodrow Wilson High senior Ryan Muktar brought it all home with his athletic talents and determination.

The end result Friday was a state championship effort of 6 feet, 10 inches for Muktar in the Class AAA boys high jump on the first day of the WVSSAC State High School Track and Field Championships at the University of Charleston Stadium's Laidley Field.

The Marshall-bound Muktar, who tied for third in the 2023 state meet with a jump of 6-4, made clean initial clearances Friday at 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-6.

He cleared 6-8 on his third try and posted his winning effort of 6-10 on his third attempt, as well.

After that, he was unsuccessful in three 7-0 attempts. Earlier this spring, he set the Flying Eagles' school record of 7-1.

"I was excited with state champion; like I've talked about before, the hard part was done with and that's just when I was having fun," Muktar said. "I did get mad at myself because I was trying to get to 7 today, but even though that didn't happen, I got my goal, I got state champion."

"It means a lot," he continued. "I've been chasing it (state championship) pretty fast for a few years, but really now, it means I gotta go, I gotta do more. I just gotta keep going."

"It felt really nice to have the people cheering me on and stuff," he stressed. "I feel like I could have done a bit better if I hadn't already done a few other events (10th place in the long jump and second-best preliminary 110-meter high hurdles time ahead of Saturday's finals), but that was my choice and I thought I'd stick with it."

Of his winning jump, he said, "That jump, it felt a little bit, I felt like I definitely could have gone higher. I've been tired and had shin splints and I've had a few other events today, so my run-up wasn't as fast, I didn't carry as much speed with me to go over the bar."

About his 7-0 series, Muktar explained, "The first and the last one I was tired and I didn't do what I was supposed to. The (second) one, I had a little more speed, but I jumped into the bar instead of jumping straight up."

"State champion," said Beckley boys head coach Steve Kidd. "He deserves it.

"He put a lot of time in over the summer, in the fall, in the winter. He's really worked, so he really deserved what he got."

Also Friday, Nicholas County junior Adrienne Truman won the Class AA girls high jump with a clearance of 5-2, her first state title. Her best clearance this year was 5-4 1/4, noted her coach, Chris Winebrenner.

"It's very exciting," Truman said. "I'm very happy.

"I felt last year I should have won, but it got into my head (then)."

An adjustment in focus was the key to winning it all this year, she said. "I focused more on the mental part of it," said Truman. "I felt pretty strong."

She said she entered Friday "not really expecting" to win, but "I was just hoping."

Now, she has set her sights on a repeat next year and perhaps improving to "higher heights" as a senior. "I would love to get 5-6."

The 2024 campaign isn't finished for Truman, though, as she competes in the long jump at 1 p.m. Saturday. She logged the best regional qualifying distance statewide at 16-4 3/4.

Winebrenner said Truman has made steady progress and has turned into a more complete athlete as her career has progressed. As a freshman, she tied for second in the state high jump with an effort of 4-10. In 2023, she was runner-up alone in 5-0.

On Friday, she was the only double-A girls athlete who didn't miss through 5-2. The runner-up was Point Pleasant's Chloe Patrick (5-0). Shady Spring's Lilian Hatfield tied for eighth.

"She has grown up a lot," Winebrenner said of Truman. "She has learned to handle adversity.

"She was really locked in today. The first couple years, she got really nervous. She worked really hard."

The Greenbrier West Cavaliers captured a boys Class A state title Friday. The shuttle hurdles team of Randy Keeney, Colton Dunbar, Benjamin McDaniel and Isaac Agee was victorious in 1:01.38. Agee also was second in the long jump (21-8 1/4) and led the qualifiers in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 14.92. According to the school's social media account, Agee's long jump mark broke a school record held by Tott Mitchell for 43 years.

Among the other action Friday:

—Woodrow Wilson's Somalia Nelson placed third in the AAA girls high jump (5-2).

—Richwood's Chloe Cox was third in the Class A girls discus (106-5).

—In various shuttle hurdles races, the Woodrow Wilson boys were third in 57.92, the Independence girls placed fourth in AA in 1:09.73 followed immediately by the Shady Spring girls in 1:10.17, and the Beckley girls crossed the finish line in seventh in 1:08.91.

—In the 4x800 relay events, the PikeView boys were sixth in their division, and the James Monroe girls placed eighth.

—Shady Spring's Gabe Knoblet placed sixth in the AA boys shot put (47-0 1/4).

—Woodrow Wilson's Leiloni Manns was seventh in the girls discus with a best throw of 105-11.

—Among the top qualifiers for today's finals were Woodrow's Ama Ackon-Annan (first in the 200 in 25.66 and seventh in the 100 in 12.8), Princeton's Dominick Collins (first in the 100 in 11.03), and Oak Hill's Conlan Brooks (second in the 200 in 22.39 and fourth in the 100 in 11.26).

The meet will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with finals in the boys discus and girls shot put in Class AA, the boys high jump and girls long jump in Class A, and the girls pole vault in Class AAA.

Running events Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. with the 400 dash finals.

