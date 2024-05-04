Muktar sets Woodrow high jump record with height of 7-1

May 3—Woodrow Wilson girls track coach George Barbera, pulling double duty as the host of the Beckley Last Chance Invitational, made sure everyone's attention was on the high jump end of the field.

Ryan Muktar, a senior on the Flying Eagles boys team, was about to attempt to clear 7 feet.

He did it with ease, bringing a roar from the crowd in the stands and sending teammates rushing on to congratulate him.

But he wasn't done.

The bar was raised one inch, and the 6-foot-2 phenom made the attempt.

There was contact, but only Muktar came down. The bar stayed put, and he had easily set more than a personal record.

The jump also broke the school record of 6-10 set by Amaray Campbell of the 1977 state championship team.

"That was insane," Muktar said. "I was hoping to jump 6-10 today, because that would have been a PR, and then pass 6-10 to 6-11, because that was the school record. So whenever they skipped 6-11 and went straight to 7 I was nervous, but after I got 7 done, that was the hard part."

He later tried for 7-2 but couldn't quite get it, but no one seemed to care. He was congratulated by teammates and rivals alike.

Muktar's previous PR was 6-8, and the highest jump this season had been 6-10 by Mykel Davis of Wheeling Park.