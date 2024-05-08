Muir, Young, and Mesusan earn all-SoCon honors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Southern Conference handed out softball hardware on Tuesday, and the ETSU Buccaneers were represented with 3 players, including 2 on the first team.

Leading the way on the 1st team was former Daniel Boone Trailblazer Brylee Mesusan, a transfer from the University of Tennessee who started 46 games in the outfield, led the Bucs in runs, hits, and stolen bases while also hitting .349 with 34 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

Joining her on the 1st team is Cameron Young, who’s making her 3rd straight appearance. Young has been consistent at the dish as she leads the team with a .394 batting average and the SoCon in batting average and doubles.

Finally, on the 2nd team, Sara Muir took home the honor as a designated player/pitcher, marking the second straight year she received the award. Despite missing 18 games due to injury, Muir hit .404 while going 4-8 in the circle with a 4.47 era.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.