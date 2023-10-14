Advertisement

Muhlenberg loses to Warwick in high school football

Brian Smith, Reading Eagle, Pa.
Oct. 14—Muhlenberg allowed 29 points in the second quarter and four defensive touchdowns overall in a 64-7 loss to Warwick in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 2 game Friday at Lititz.

The Muhls (1-4, 1-7) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jacob Torok completed a 66-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Dodson on a halfback option.

The Warriors (1-3, 2-6) cut it to 7-6 on a 47-yard run by Quinn Care with seven seconds left in the first half.

Warwick took the lead on a 12-yard pass from Trevor Evans to Thomas Jeanes. The two also connected on the two-point conversion to make it 14-7.

Judah Willard caught a 51-yard pass from Evans to make it 21-7.

The Warriors then scored on a pair of interception returns to go up 35-7 at halftime.

Jack Mitchell had a 30-yard return, then Bode Madara a 28-yard return.

Jeanes caught a 6-yard pass from Evans in the third quarter. Jack Koons' 3-yard run made it 50-7 after three.

Madara had his second interception return for a TD, this one from 21 yards, and Malachi Rodriguez had a 2-yard fumble return for a touchdown to close the scoring.

The Muhls finished with 112 total yards (27 rushing on 39 carries, 73 passing).