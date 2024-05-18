Muhlenberg, Gov. Mifflin earn wins, Twin Valley falls in District 3 Class 5A baseball playoffs

May 17—No. 7 Muhlenberg 6, No. 10 Manheim Central 5

Muhlenberg junior Eli Keller scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Muhls a walk-off victory over Manheim Central in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A baseball playoffs on Friday at Laureldale.

Barons sophomore Carter Kyle hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to tie the game 5-5.

Junior Aaden Lopez went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Muhlenberg.

Joshua Smeltzer picked up the win for the Muhls (14-7). He pitched three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two batters. At the plate, Smeltzer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Cam Burr started for Muhlenberg and allowed five runs, four of which were earned and six hits, including a home run, over six innings. Burr went 1-for-5 with an RBI at the plate.

Senior Kevin Rodriguez went 4-for-5 and had four of the Muhls' 12 hits.

With the win, Muhlenberg will play at second-seeded Mechanicsburg (16-3-1) in a quarterfinal on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Mechanicsburg defeated No. 15 seed Elizabethtown 6-3 on Friday.

No. 1 Gov. Mifflin 1, No. 16 Garden Spot 0

Berks Player of the Year Bryce Detwiler threw a complete-game shutout to lead top-seeded Gov. Mifflin to a win over Garden Spot on Friday at Shillington in a District 3 Class 5A baseball first-round matchup.

A junior, Detwiler allowed four hits, no walks and struck out seven.

In the bottom of the third, Detwiler led off with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball.

Junior Branson Adams then reached on a fielding error, which allowed Detwiler to score and give the Mustangs (18-4) the lead they would keep for good.

Gov. Mifflin prevented Garden Spot from getting a runner to third base for the entirety of the game.

With the win, the Mustangs will host ninth-seeded Palmyra in a quarterfinal on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Palmyra beat No. 8 seed Hershey 7-3 on Friday.

No. 14 Lower Dauphin 8, No. 3 Twin Valley 7

Twin Valley fell to Lower Dauphin on Friday in a District 3 Class 5A baseball first-round matchup. The Raiders finish their season 15-6.