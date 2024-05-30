Muhlenberg, Cary handle Apollo; Catholic rallies to beat Breck County

HARNED — Muhlenberg County will play for the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament championship for a second straight year.

Muhlenberg knocked out the defending regional champion Apollo 2-0 in the first semifinal at Breckinridge County High School. That game was a classic pitching duel between Muhlenberg’s Peyton Cary and Apollo’s Noah Cook.

Owensboro Catholic dropped Breckinridge County 9-4 in the other regional semifinal.

Muhlenberg and Catholic will play for the regional championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.

MUHLENBERG 2, APOLLO 0

Cary was so strong against Apollo that some on the Mustangs side were insulted when their win was called an upset.

Apollo was ranked No. 8 in the state and finished 23-9. Muhlenberg County was ranked No. 18 and ran its record to 28-7.

Cary only allowed one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks in the complete game victory. Only two Apollo baserunners got in scoring position in the game.

“He has struggled with his command the last couple of starts,” Muhlenberg coach Greg Shelton said. “He was more like Peyton today, the slider was back, he had good velocity.”

That velocity increased in the later innings.

“I think it was adrenalin more than anything else,” Shelton said. “He’s one of those that smells it.”

“Once I got in the fourth or fifth inning, I knew this was it, I just dug deep,” Cary said.

Muhlenberg County struck in its first at-bat. Eli DeBoer hit a long double to the fence that looked gone in center field in the first at-bat of the game. DeBoer scored when Deacon Addis’ smacked a ball with an error on the play.

Muhlenberg scored the other run it needed in the fourth inning.

Sumner Shelton was hit by a pitch and Talan Cartwright’s long double got Shelton home with that second run.

After it was over, Apollo coach Brandon Dennis was generous in his credit for Cary.

“I don’t know how many teams in the state would have been successful against him. He was unreal,” Dennis said. “We thought we would have two unreal pitching performances, we thought it might have been a battle of attrition. They had some unbelievable at-bats against our guy. Both of those runs came in two-out situations. They had three hits and scored two runs because they had crucial at-bats with two outs, where they put it in play, got hits, whatever it took. That was the difference in the game. We had one opportunity where things fell apart in the sixth, that’s the game.”

Cook was also tremendous pitching for Apollo. He gave up three hits, struck out eight and didn’t issue a walk.

“Cook threw extremely well, it felt like they were geared up for him in a way that we haven’t seen a lot of teams be against him,” Dennis said. “They managed to put it in play, did what they need to do. Guys lower in their order just threw their hands out, were touching it up a little bit. They did a great job battling at the plate.”

Apollo beat Muhlenberg County 5-3 in the 2023 regional championship game, and that started the Eagles on a run to the final four of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

That loss motivated Muhlenberg when it had the chance to see Apollo again in this regional tournament.

“The kids really wanted to win this game,” Greg Shelton said. “You knew it would be a tight game. Both pitchers would throw it well, and it’s whoever got a break or two. We got a couple of breaks, that was the difference.”

MUHLENBERG COUNTY100 100 0 — 2 3 0

APOLLO000 000 0 — 0 1 2

WP-Cary. LP-Cook. 2B-DeBoer, Cartwright (C).

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 4

The sixth inning has been a big one for Owensboro Catholic in the postseason.

The Aces scored seven runs in that frame to lift them past Breckinridge County 9-4 in the 3rd Region semifinals on Breckinridge County’s home field.

Down 4-2, Owensboro Catholic put a rally together to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Deuce Sims doubled, Tucker Evans walked and Paul Heistand walked to load the bases, before Sims scored from third on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-3.

Mason Moser hit a line drive single that scored the run to tie the game 4-4.

Ben Hyland went to the plate as a pinch hitter, and smacked a ball to shallow left that scored two runs, and another run scored on an error for a 7-4 lead.

Sims came back up to bat and hit another double to deep center that added to Catholic’s lead at 9-4.

Hyland had supreme confidence in his ability to come up with a big hit.

“It’s a tough situation to be put in, but you’ve just got to be ready to be ready on the bench for when your name is called,” Hyland said.

Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said Hyland talked with him for a second in the fifth inning.

“He said ‘coach do you want a hitter in there?’ ” Hamilton said of the pinch hitting possibility. “Let’s see what happens. We got a couple of runs, tied it up, got the bases loaded, I let (Luke) Quinn walk all the way up there, I said ‘Ben must feel it.’ I stuck him out there. I listen to guys.”

Two high fly balls in the twilight that were lost in the Owensboro Catholic outfield pushed Breckinridge County to a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Adam Howell hit the first double in the high early night sky for Breck County to score H Henry, who had singled. The second high double that dropped in the outfield was by Camden Dewitt, and it scored two more runs for a 3-0 lead.

Owensboro Catholic answered in the bottom of the second with two runs.

Barrett Evans doubled to right to score Sims, who singled. Moser singled to left to score Evans and cut Breck County’s lead to 3-2.

Breckinridge County added another run in the top of the third on a run scoring double by Hayden Henry with two outs.

Catholic is 28-7. Breck County finished 17-15.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY031 000 0 — 4 11 2

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC020 000 x — 9 9 0

WP-Quinn. LP-Spence. 2B-Sims 2, B. Evans (C).