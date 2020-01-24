Muhammed powers Louisiana Tech past Middle Tennessee 80-73

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) -- Mubarak Muhammed had a career-high 22 points plus 17 rebounds and Louisiana Tech defeated Middle Tennessee 80-73 on Thursday night.

Muhammed made 9 of 10 shots from the floor for the Bulldogs (14-5, 5-2 Conference USA) in picking up his fifth double-double of the season. Derric Jean had 15 points, while DaQuan Bracey scored 14 with five assists. Kalob Ledoux had 13 points off the bench.

C.J. Jones and reserve Antonio Green had 18 points each to lead the Blue Raiders (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Jayce Johnson scored 13.

Louisiana Tech shot 59% from the floor, including 54% from 3-point range (7 of 13). Middle Tennessee shot 38% overall and just 24% from distance (7 of 29).

