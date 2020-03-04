Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI again

Last year, defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was expected to have multiple contract offers in free agency. Instead, he was arrested for DWI during the offseason and never played in 2019. Now Wilkerson has been arrested again, raising questions of whether he’s done in the NFL.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Wilkerson was arrested this week by New Jersey State Police and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A first-round pick of the Jets in 2011, Wilkerson spent seven years with the Jets before signing with Green Bay, where he played in 2018. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

Although Wilkerson is only 30 years old, it’s now been a year and a half since he has played, and his prolonged absence from the league along with his two arrests make it seem likely that he won’t play again.

