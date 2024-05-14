Muhammad Ali’s eldest daughter visits Fighter’s Heaven near Deer Lake

Fighter’s Heaven was thrilled by a recent visit by Muhammad Ali’s eldest daughter, Maryum “May May” Ali, according to a release from the training camp.

Maryum was in New York City on April 27 to participate in the Parkinson’s Unity Walk, an event she has been involved with for over 20 years. Before heading home, she wanted to visit her father’s restored Deer Lake training camp.

Maryum spent much time here as a child during her father’s training camps, but hadn’t been back since she was there with father as a teenager in the early 1980s.

Maryum is currently a public speaker for social and human services organizations. She has worked with youth and families in the field of juvenile delinquency prevention and youth development in various capacities.

In 2024, the 20th anniversary edition of her children’s book, “I Shook Up the World: The Incredible Life of Muhammad Ali”, was released by Simon & Schuster.

“We enjoyed hearing her stories of time spent here when she was a child”, Mick Stefanek, camp manager, was quoted in the release. “She was very impressed with how the Camp has been restored to the way she remembered it”.

During her visit, Maryum was able to speak by phone with Fighter’s Heaven owner Mike Madden in California and expressed how thrilled and appreciative she is in how the camp is keeping her father’s legacy alive.

Fighter’s Heaven opened May 4 for the the 2024 season. This historic site is now open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays by appointment.

To make weekday appointments, call 570-968-2961 or email info@fightersheaven.com.