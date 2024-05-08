Muhammad Ali’s daughter visits Fighter’s Heaven in Deer Lake

DEER LAKE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The late, great Muhammed Ali’s eldest daughter visited Fighter’s Heaven in Deer Lake, Schuylkill County, in honor of her dad.

Fighter’s Heaven was in an uproar as Ali’s eldest daughter, Maryum “May” May” Ali, participated in the Parkinson Unity Walk, but before heading home she visited her father’s restored Deer Lake Training Camp.

Officials say May May spent a lot of time at the training camp as a child during her father’s training camps but hasn’t been back since she was there with her father as a teenager in the early 80s.

Peacock has ‘The Office’ spinoff in the works

“We enjoyed hearing her stories of time spent here when she was a child. She was very impressed with how the Camp has been restored to the way she remembered it,” said Mick Stefanek, Camp Manager.

During her visit, she spoke with owner Mike Madden and expressed how thrilled and appreciative she is of how Fighter’s Heaven keeps her father’s legacy alive.

Fighter’s Heaven opened this past weekend for the 2024 season. This historic site is now open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Weekdays by appointment.

To make weekday appointments call 570-968-2961 or email: info@fightersheaven.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.