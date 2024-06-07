Mugabi leaves Motherwell

Bevis Mugabi will leave Motherwell after four-and-a-half years in North Lanarkshire, the club has announced.

The 29-year-old made 125 appearances for the Steelmen after joining in September 2019 from Yeovil Town.

Last month, Motherwell said the Ugandan international had been offered a new deal and negotiations were ongoing.

However, it was confirmed on Friday that Mugabi will depart having scored seven goals for the club.

“We can confirm that Bevis Mugabi will be departing the club,” a statement read.

“With 125 appearances for the club, he leaves with everyone’s best wishes for the future.

"His service to the club is immensely appreciated by everyone. All the best, Bevis.”