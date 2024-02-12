A muffed punt changed Super Bowl LVIII; it also changed the 2005 Orange Bowl for USC

So, a muffed punt changed the course of a championship football game. That’s what happened in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs were outplayed by the San Francisco 49ers for the first two and a half quarters of the big game. Then the Niners muffed a punt in their own territory. The Chiefs recovered and immediately scored a go-ahead touchdown. Older USC fans can relate to having a championship game turn on a special teams mistake, and more specifically, a muffed punt.

If you’re a USC fan and you’re under 25 years of age, you might not remember the 2005 Orange Bowl in which USC won the national championship with a beatdown of Oklahoma.

Special teams, special teams, special teams. Let’s relive a USC national championship memory and connect it to both the Super Bowl and the Kansas City Chiefs:

OKLAHOMA FAST START IN 2005 ORANGE BOWL

USC beat Oklahoma 55-19 in the 2005 Orange Bowl to win the national championship. Yet, it is worth noting that Oklahoma scored the first touchdown of the game. USC didn’t dominate the first 10 minutes. It dominated the last three quarters. One play changed that USC-OU game. It was a muffed punt, just like the muff which ignited the Kansas City Chiefs’ rally and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.

CATALYST

We wrote this about the abrupt and dramatic change in the 2005 Orange Bowl after Mark Bradley’s muffed punt for Oklahoma inside the Sooners’ own 10-yard line:

USC pounced on a muffed punt by Oklahoma’s Mark Bradley — the hinge point of the game — and then dominated the Sooners the rest of the way. OU scored first, and the game was tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter when Bradley muffed his punt. USC scored 45 of the game’s next 48 points. The Trojans outscored OU 24-3 in the second quarter. USC, after giving up an early touchdown to the Sooners, did not allow another touchdown until it led 55-12 with four minutes left in regulation.

USC MIDGAME MONSTER

The great Pete Carroll USC teams were awesome in big games, but one point worth noting is that those Trojans usually didn’t curb-stomp opponents in first quarters. They owned the middle third of games. That’s when they were monsters. USC often bested its Big Ten Rose Bowl opponents in third quarters. This Oklahoma game was put to bed with a giant second quarter. USC might have started slowly, but as soon as the Trojans found a midgame spark, they roared. They were great for most of the second half against Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl, too, but Vince Young came up with an all-time-great rally to beat them.

CHIEFS PUNT MAGIC

The Chiefs used a punt to win Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers. Let’s remember they used a punt to win Super Bowl LVII against the Philaelphia Eagles one year ago in Glendale, Arizona. Kadarius Toney made a game-changing play to help Kansas City fend off Philly in yet another comeback from 10 points down in the Super Bowl.

UNLIKELY CHIEF HEROES

Kadarius Toney was the unlikely Kansas City hero in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles. Mecole Hardman was the unlikely game-winning playmaker for the Chiefs one year later against the 49ers. Sports are strange.

USC'S MOST FAMOUS SPECIAL TEAMS PLAY WON A CHAMPIONSHIP

The most famous special teams play in USC football history was not the muffed punt which changed the 2005 Orange Bowl. It was the Anthony Davis kickoff return which unleashed a tsunami of USC points in the 1974 comeback win over Notre Dame. That result helped USC stay in the national title race. The Trojans then won a share of the national title by beating Ohio State in the 1975 Rose Bowl on a 2-point pass from Pat Haden to Shelton Diggs. USC 18, Ohio State 17. Anthony Davis made it all possible with his iconic kick return.

