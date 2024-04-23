Muenster ISD sending over a dozen to Regionals

Apr. 23—Muenster High School captured the District 13-2A sweepstakes runner-up at the academic meet held earlier this month in Muenster.

Fourteen students advanced to compete at the regional competition to be held at Grayson County College this coming Friday and Saturday.

Results were as follows:

Accounting: Third place team with Zach Smith, Jaycee Bryson, Ava Hillis and Lauren Grosser.

Calculator Applications: Third place, Halle Hess, regional qualifier.

Computer Science: Second place, Halle Hess; Third place, Ronald Winnett; fourth place, Grant McPherson; fifth place, Ivan McCoy. First place team and regional qualifiers.

Copy Editing: First place, Emma Walterscheid, regional qualifier; fifth place, Emma Krebs.

Editorial Writing: Second place, Emma Walterscheid, regional qualifier; fourth place, Della Walterscheid; fifth place, Lucy Klement.

Feature Writing: First place, Baylie Busby, regional qualifier; fifth place, Lucy Klement.

Headline Writing: First place, Emma Krebs, regional qualifier.

Mathematics: First place, Halle Hess. Second place team with Ivan McCoy, Sydney Miller and Clayton Luke and regional qualifiers.

News Writing: First place, Lucy Klement; Second place Baylie Busby, regional qualifiers.

Number Sense: Second place, Halle Hess. Second place team with Ivan McCoy, Sydney Miller and Brady Walterscheid and regional qualifiers.

Poetry Interpretation: Third place, Taylor Reed, regional qualifier.

Prose Interpretation: Third place, Macy Bayer, regional qualifier.

Ready Writing: sixth place, Krista Bayer.

Science: Third place team with Halle Hess, Ivan McCoy, Carter Sicking and Tyler Smith.

Social Studies: Third place team with Tyler Smith, Caden Silmon, Zach Smith and Parker Hartman.

Spelling and Vocabulary: First place, Macy Bayer; Second place, Sydney Miller; Third place, Emma Krebs; fourth place, Emma Walterscheid. First place team and regional qualifiers.

Journalism: First place team.