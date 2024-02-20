Mueller: Youthful backcourt and Hinson bringing Pitt's season back from the brink

Exactly one month ago, had you seen any words in this space about Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers, they would have read like an autopsy.

The early-season optimism created because of Carlton Carrington’s hot start to his collegiate career had completely evaporated, the victim of some bad non-conference losses, particularly to a Missouri team that is winless and in the basement in the SEC, and a rough start to the ACC season.

Capel’s team was 10-7 overall, and just 1-5 in conference, their sole win coming against lowly Louisville. They were on life support, and the schedule wasn’t offering any reprieve; a road date at seventh-ranked Duke, who had already beaten Pitt by 22 points at the Petersen Events Center, loomed.

Capel’s alma mater seemed poised to deliver the official kill shot to Pitt’s season. I remember reading about how Pitt players were confident they would give a much better showing against the Blue Devils, and thinking how absurd that sounded, and how little it would matter, even if they did.

Then, a funny thing happened: Pitt won the game. Then, an even funnier thing happened: The Panthers caught fire, and suddenly look like one of the best teams in the ACC. Other than a bad loss to Miami a week after the Duke win, Pitt hasn’t lost, downing Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, NC State, 21st-ranked Virginia and Louisville, turning that 1-5 start into an 8-6 ACC mark, good for fourth in the conference.

The win over Virginia ended the Cavaliers’ 23-game home winning streak, at the time the longest in the nation. That victory and the Duke win are as good a pair of road triumphs as any team in the country has this season.

Those are the facts of the situation; what’s even more encouraging is the way Pitt has gone about turning its season around. Blake Hinson has been a constant. His taunting of the Cameron Crazies after pacing Pitt with 24 points against Duke was fun, but seemed a little premature, given that the team was still just 2-5. Since then, he’s averaging 21 points per game, including a 41-point outburst against Louisville, which fell just shy of Don Hennon’s school record of 45.

Hinson was expected to be the team’s leader; it’s the work of everyone around him that is the real reason for optimism. Carrington has found himself again after initially struggling against better competition early in the year, showing an ability to carry the scoring load when needed, but morphing into a stat-sheet filler in other games.

Fellow freshman guard Jaland Lowe’s emergence may be the biggest key of all. His minutes have steadily increased all season, and Pitt is 8-3 since he entered the starting lineup against Louisville in early January.

Lowe gives Capel an extra primary ball handler, allowing Carrington to work off the ball and create shots for himself and others, and like Carrington, Lowe has also shown no fear when it comes to hunting for his own shot when Pitt is at the end of the shot clock. He’s averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a starter, up from 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a reserve.

He’s also shooting it better as a starter; his field goal percentage is up from 34 to 41 percent, and he’s been shooting a torrid 42 percent from three-point range, way up from his sub-30 percent clip coming off the bench.

Capel deserves a lot of credit for his patience during Pitt’s struggles, and for rolling with Lowe as a starter and entrusting a pair of freshmen with such heavy minutes and valuable roles; he also deserves plaudits for getting Ishmael Leggett, who went to the bench so Lowe could start, to buy in and thrive in a reserve role. Like Lowe, he’s become a much better three-point shooter in the new arrangement, and when Pitt deploys him with Lowe and Carrington, they are as dynamic and dangerous as any guard group in the country.

Those three guards and Hinson give Pitt a chance in every game. The Panthers don’t get much in the way of inside scoring, but they do get solid, varied contributions from Federiko Federiko, Guillermo Diaz Graham, Zack Austin and even William Jeffress, at times.

Most impressively, a group that looked lost around the midpoint of the season now appears to have a very good sense of what they are and how they need to play to win games. Like so many of the best Pitt teams, they also seem to enjoy playing with one another. They play hard, they play enough defense, and they rebound well as a team.

What they do much better than most of Jamie Dixon’s best teams is put the ball in the hoop. This might be the most gifted offensive Panthers team of the 21st century. Hinson, Carrington, Lowe and Leggett can all go for 20+ points on any given night. Diaz Graham can put up points in a hurry and presents a matchup issue off the bench.

Pitt can give even great defensive teams fits, as Virginia found out firsthand.

The NCAA Tournament, if you aren’t aware, is usually a guard-dominated affair. The teams that get the best perimeter play are usually the last ones standing. Pitt is getting great guard play right now, and if anything, it should only get better. They can’t afford any major missteps, and need to at least split with Clemson and Wake Forest, but on their current trajectory, these Panthers should make the field of 68.

It would have sounded crazy to say this six weeks ago, but if Pitt does get in, they’re absolutely the kind of team that no one will want to see.

