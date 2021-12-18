Mueller: 'Mean' Joe's rebuke of Steelers stinging, accurate

"Mean" Joe Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers tackle, encourages his teammates during the Super Bowl game against the Minnesota Vikings in Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Jan. 13, 1975. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

It’s not news that former Steelers have not held back in their criticisms of this year’s team, a 6-6-1 outfit that feels worse than that on account of several recent, humiliating losses.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark has leveled sharp, accurate critiques of the team; former nose tackle Chris Hoke has taken Devin Bush to task; just days ago Charlie Batch said that he sensed a disconnect between Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Canada.

There have been others, too. Bryant McFadden, Ike Taylor, Rocky Bleier, really just about any Steeler who won a Super Bowl here has had something to say. And because they’ve all been significant parts of championship-caliber teams, their words carry plenty of weight. Even Mike Tomlin acknowledged as much.

When the greatest Steeler of them all speaks, however, it means something altogether different. Joe Greene’s words this past week cut deep, and if they didn’t get Art Rooney’s, Kevin Colbert’s and Mike Tomlin’s attention, nothing will.

Appearing with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb, Greene ripped the Steelers’ first-half performance against Minnesota.

“In all the years I’ve been watching my team, that first half was probably the saddest day I’ve had in all of my years of playing and all of my years since my retirement of watching the Steelers play,” Greene said. “That was a poor, poor example of the black and gold. It disappointed me. And I’m sure it disappointed a lot of guys that love the Pittsburgh Steelers and fans that love the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Greene calling last Thursday the saddest day in all his years playing and watching is really something, considering the fact that he suffered through a 1-13 rookie season that featured 13 straight losses after a season-opening win.

Greene also offered a harsh dose of reality for anyone hoping that the Steelers might make the playoffs, even though not even the most doe-eyed optimists think they can do anything if they get there.

“I’ve always said, when I was playing, if we didn’t have the goods, I didn’t care to be in the playoffs. We weren’t getting that much of a check, and being in the playoffs just to get your tail whipped, that’s no fun. If you don’t have the goods, you don’t need to be there. I want to have an opportunity to go the distance,” Greene said.

The Steelers need to hear what Greene said and internalize his words. They need to realize that what they are isn’t good enough, nor is it particularly close. Continuing to plug away during the season because that’s what you’re paid to do is noble, of course. I’m not suggesting the players and coaches simply throw in the towel, throw up their hands, and give up, but I am suggesting that Rooney, Colbert and Tomlin need to sit down this offseason and have some hard conversations about the direction of the franchise.

I wasn’t old enough to appreciate how bad things got for the Steelers from 1985 to 1988, when they went a combined 26-37 and struggled immensely, but this is what I imagine that must have felt like. Roethlisberger’s presence and his strong fourth-quarter play in three out of the last four games might lend the veneer of respectability and hope to the proceedings, but in reality, the Steelers are 1-3 in their last four, and all his big numbers have done in the end is paper over how badly the Steelers have been outplayed for the majority of the last month.

The reality is that what Greene saw against the Vikings that saddened him was closer to what this team really is. They’re inexperienced on the offensive line, and perhaps not very talented, either. Their defense is devoid of depth, thanks to injuries and unexpected absences, as well as a variety of self-inflicted wounds, like cutting Quincy Roche and butchering the Melvin Ingram situation.

Reports have come out suggesting that this is the end for Roethlisberger, and it should be. The team around him is far from good enough to allow him to operate in a consistent, efficient manner, given his diminished physical skills. The coaching staff seems stale and inept in equal measure, and most troublingly, much of the rest of the AFC seems to be passing the Steelers in the fast lane, even with the conference standings jumbled.

When it comes to the playoffs, “Mean” Joe Greene was right. If you don’t have the goods, you don’t need to be there. These Steelers don’t have the goods, and they don’t deserve to be there.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Mueller: 'Mean' Joe's rebuke of Steelers stinging, accurate