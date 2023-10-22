Mueller: In latest measuring stick game, Franklin and Penn State again fail to deliver

An interesting report was sent to me by a friend and Penn State partisan who made the trip to Columbus to watch the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes clash in what was college football’s game of the year to this point:

“I was prepared for wild trash talk after the game. I had one guy yell, ‘Hey, what happened?’ to me. We walked in a crowd through campus and there was no joy. Nothing for a top-10 win. If you told me they lost, I would believe it.”

If that doesn’t illustrate the gulf that remains between Penn State and Ohio State (and Michigan), nothing will. Buckeyes fans, at least according to this dispatch, seemed more inclined to lament the lack of dominance displayed by their team than to celebrate victory. In other words, a win was the bare minimum expectation, and some style points were the real requirement.

Nittany Lions fans would love the chance to feel that spoiled. Saturday’s game was supposed to be their entry into that world. Drew Allar, the five-star quarterback who went to high school two hours from Columbus, was supposed to, at long last, be the difference-maker at the most important position on the field. James Franklin was supposed to exorcise his demons, both against the Buckeyes and top-10 teams.

The game was supposed to be a springboard to something greater for Penn State. Instead, Franklin’s team came crashing back to earth with a performance that was all-too-familiar for its fans.

There was no offense to be found until a late, cosmetic touchdown. Allar, who said his performance “sucked,” went just 18-of-42 for 191 yards. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made multiple questionable calls; he passed when it seemed Penn State finally had the running game working, and when faced with third-and-long, failed to scheme receivers open, resulting in Allar checkdowns.

Yes, a potentially game-changing scoop-and-score by Penn State was nullified by a defensive holding call, but nothing about the penalty was suspect. It was a clear foul.

Franklin didn’t want to talk about the big-picture implications of the loss after the game, but when you can predict with considerable confidence that Penn State will go 10-2, with the other loss coming to Michigan, it’s more than fair to have big-picture, existential conversations about where the program is headed, or more accurately, where it can get to, under Franklin.

This loss merely reinforced what has been obvious: While the Nittany Lions have separated themselves from the rest of the Big Ten, there is an equally clear gap between them and the conference’s two powerhouses. Franklin the recruiter continues to be far superior to Franklin the game-day coach. His teams simply don’t make it happen when the lights are the brightest.

Penn State is now 3-16 against AP top-10 opponents under Franklin’s watch, he is 1-9 against Ohio State and 1-13 against Ohio State and Michigan teams that were ranked in the top 10.

It is absolutely fair to wonder if he’s simply hit his ceiling. There might be a stray win here or there against either of those foes, but this was supposed to be the year that Franklin’s recruiting work finally paid off, and Penn State was viewed as an equal with Ohio State and Michigan.

They just aren’t there, and the lack of a player like Marvin Harrison Jr. illustrates that better than almost any individual play could. Harrison Jr. went off for 11 catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, a year after piling up 10 catches and 185 yards against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a potential first-round cornerback in Kalen King, and a defense full of blue-chip talent, but they still couldn’t stop the best player on the field from being exactly that.

Harrison Jr. is the latest and probably the greatest in a recent run of terrific Ohio State receivers, and his production, coupled with the defensive manpower his presence demands at all times, is the main reason Ohio State won the game.

Even with Allar, Penn State’s skill talent just doesn’t match up. For however much Penn State has closed the gap, there still is one, and it’s noticeable. And it will remain so if the Nittany Lions refuse to try and turn their quarterback loose and go out swinging.

Back to that first-hand report I got, though. Ohio State’s fans were subdued because their team’s win wasn’t impressive enough; it felt hollow, left too many unanswered questions, and felt a little like a loss in the grand scheme of things. When the College Football Playoff feels like a right, and not a privilege, it’s easy to understand that reaction. That’s how fans of the truly elite feel.

Penn State’s fans? They were subdued because, in the latest measuring stick game for James Franklin and the program, the one that was supposed to be different, they actually lost. Again.

