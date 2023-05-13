Mueller: First look at Steelers' schedule suggests playoffs in the offing

One of the truly extraordinary things about the NFL is the league’s ability to turn anything – really, anything – into a spectacle worthy of its own news cycle. There is no better example of that than the annual schedule release.

Oh, fans have known for some time now who their favorite team would be playing. They’ve also known where. The “list of opponents” news drop happened before last season even ended, all the way back in early January.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 2022.

What happened earlier this week was literally three days of breathless anticipation about dates and times. Literally. That’s what it was.

I, of course, cannot claim to be above this process. Far from it, really, as I was leaking whatever Steelers games I could get my hands on early Thursday afternoon.

(Cheap plug: If you listened to 93.7’s PM Team, you knew the Steelers’ entire schedule – with 100 percent accuracy, mind you – at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a full two hours and 15 minutes before its official release.)

Having said all that, if you think I’m going to continue to feed into the NFL machine by discussing said schedule, come claim your prize; you’re exactly right.

This portion of the league calendar also affords fans and pundits alike their first crack at predicting a team’s record, using a time-honored combination of conventional wisdom – think “Tomlin loss” in this town – as well as a keen understanding of geography, jet lag, and the effect that a Thursday night game, in the Steelers’ case, two of them, can have on a team.

The best part is that this prediction doesn’t even count, as we all still have to watch a team go through training camp and the preseason before we make our “real” predictions, which of course tend to look extremely similar to this one, suggesting that everything that happens over the summer, short of a catastrophic knee injury to the starting quarterback, is more or less meaningless.

Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett (8) throws downfield while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 2022.

Having said that, here’s my first official Steelers’ record prediction, game-by-game, with trenchant analysis included. If I hear any complaints, so help me god, I’ll write about the Pirates. And no one wants that right now, do they?

Week 1: San Francisco (Home, 1 p.m.)

Finally, fans get what they’ve been yearning for – a season-opening home game – for the first time since 2014. The 49ers were probably the second-best roster in the league last year, and happened to lose to the best one in the NFC Championship Game. This could be a Kenny Pickett/Brock Purdy battle. I think San Francisco’s elite defense will be the story, as the re-tooled offensive line takes a few early lumps. Loss

Week 2: Cleveland (Home – Monday Night Football)

The Steelers and Browns are similar teams. Both have good rosters. Both have questions at quarterback. Namely, can Kenny Pickett make “the leap,” and can Deshaun Watson return to his previous form. What’s my tiebreaker? Mike Tomlin, by my count, is 20-4 on Monday Night Football. He’s lost precisely one MNF game at home. Win

Week 3: Las Vegas (Away – Sunday Night Football)

Dangerous time to be playing Las Vegas, as there’s a high likelihood that Jimmy Garoppolo won’t yet have shattered into a million pieces. Also, the Steelers always play horribly when they visit the Raiders. This will be the first time they do it in Sin City, however, and they’ll break the curse at the House Mark Davis Built (which looks like a Roomba). Win

Week 4: Houston (Away – 1 p.m.)

Potential for a trap game here, but C.J. Stroud will still be learning the ropes, as will his head coach, DeMeco Ryans. The Texans stink. Win

Week 5: Baltimore (Home – 1 p.m.)

There exists this school of thought that because the Steelers have held Lamar Jackson in check when they’ve seen him that they will continue to do that. That’s a dangerous game to play. He’s got a contract, he’s got more weapons, he’ll get a win here. Loss

Week 6: BYE

Do some yard work, read a book, take up a new hobby.

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams (Away – 4:05 p.m.)

In case you didn’t know it, the 4:05 p.m. time slot is theoretically reserved for the worst west coast games of the week. The Rams are a total crapshoot this year, mostly because of Matthew Stafford’s health. My guess is they’ll be more crap than shoot, and the Steelers will hold off Aaron Donald and prevail in front of a de facto home crowd. Win

Week 8: Jacksonville (Home – 1 p.m.)

The trouble with Trevor Lawrence and the Jags is that he can throw several interceptions and look terrible for chunks of a game, then get it all together at once and win anyway. I could easily see that happening here, which is why the Jaguars will get the win. Loss

Week 9: Tennessee (Home – Thursday Night Football)

Sure, it stinks to have to play a physical team like Tennessee on a short week. On the plus side, the Titans aren’t very good, and may have traded Derrick Henry and turned the quarterback reins over to Mr. Mayo Coffee himself, Will Levis. Win

Week 10: Green Bay (Home – 1 p.m.)

Don’t love the placement of this one. If Jordan Love is good, we’ll probably know it by this point. I have a sneaking feeling he will be, and beating the Steelers on the road will be a signature win for him. Loss

Week 11: Cleveland (Away – 1 p.m.)

Two evenly matched teams, with Watson having had more of a chance to get his feet back underneath him? Yeah, I just don’t like this one for Tomlin’s team. Loss

Week 12: Cincinnati (Away – 1 p.m.)

Short of going into Arrowhead Stadium to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, is there anything worse for a team on a two-game losing streak than dealing with the Bengals in their building? I think not. Loss

Week 13: Arizona (Home – 1 p.m.)

On the flip side, is there anything better for a team laid low by a three-game losing streak than seeing the Arizona Cardinals come to town? I think not. Kyler Murray will yet again fail to turn in his homework, and the Steelers will roll. Win

Week 14: New England (Home – Thursday Night Football)

Bill Belichick is a .500 coach without Tom Brady. (Told you so on that one, by the way.) He won’t be able to cook anything up for a short week, which means this game is really just a “who has the better roster” battle. Spoiler alert: It’s the Steelers. Win

Week 15: Indianapolis (Away – TBD)

The Colts could be very interesting, and Anthony Richardson has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this year’s class. This game has “inexcusable road loss” written all over it, but the Steelers will avoid the pot hole in the land of shrimp cocktail. Win

Week 16: Cincinnati (Home – Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

The Bengals are the class of the AFC North, and could easily win the Super Bowl. My, how times change. Loss

Week 17: Seattle (Away – 4:05 p.m.)

Geno Smith got paid. I’m happy about that. He was also the league’s most accurate passer last year. It was a great story. But he did his best work early in the season, then tailed off some. The Steelers have won a whopping one game in Seattle in their history, and that was in 1983. Time to double that number. Win

Week 18: Baltimore (Away – TBD)

You know this one has a very good chance of being flexed to prime time, because it feels like one or both teams will have something to play for. Guess what? Pickett will return the favor to Jackson, and rip Baltimore’s heart out in their own building. Win

Add it all up and what do you get? 10-7 and a wild-card berth. Write it in ink.

Until I change my mind, of course.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Mueller: First look at Steelers' schedule suggests playoffs in the offing