Mud volleyball tournament raises more than $4,000 for Miracle League of Enid

Jun. 27—Kristal Cooley spent her Saturday diving after volleyballs into muddy, gritty water for three reasons — the fun, the kids and the cause.

Cooley and her team, Muddley Crew, which consisted mostly of Bank of Kremlin employees and their spouses and relatives, were one of 18 teams playing during the annual Enid Mud Volleyball Tournament.

Hosted by 4RKids Foundation and Enid Noon AMBUCS for the past nine years, the fundraiser helps raise funds for Miracle League of Enid, which is open to any child or adult older than 5 with developmental disabilities.

Despite a couple of short bursts of rain, the entire day went on with the teams spiking, diving — even dancing a little — and having fun.

"I'm really glad that (the volleyball tournament) happened," said Cooley, who was happily covered from head to toe in the muddy water for more than eight hours of the day. "I'm glad that the weather did not rain on this parade because this is fun, and it's important for 4RKids ... They need this annually — the kids need it, and I'm glad the weather wasn't able to destroy that for them."

Tricia Mitchell, executive director of 4RKids, said all of the money raised at the Enid Mud Volleyball Tournament goes toward the Miracle League of Enid. Miracle League is a national organization "dedicated to the mission and belief all children should have the opportunity to play ball."

Mitchell said it takes about $3,000 each year to run Miracle League of Enid, which has six teams and 86 players, and that doesn't include upgrades to its ball field and park.

The Enid Mud Volleyball Tournament, which is helped through donations from a lot of entities and people in the community, on Saturday raised more than $4,000, with one team even donating their prize money back to the cause, Mitchell said, and the tournament has raised more than $35,000 since 2012.

"This is the only fundraiser we do for Miracle League, so it's the only way to support the Miracle League as an organization," Mitchell said. "If people can't pay, they get a scholarship. If we need to order uniforms, we get them. ... This money is used to support the Miracle League and the actual function of the Miracle League, and then just changes to the park."

Story continues

Melissa Taylor has two children and a brother with disabilities, so the mud volleyball tournament fundraiser and Miracle League of Enid hold special places in her heart.

"(Miracle League of Enid) gives (my kids) interactions they normally don't get," she said. "With my son being different, a lot of people are scared to be around him because he's so high-energy, and with Miracle League, he's just himself, and he has fun with people just like him. ... It's nice to see so many people come out and do stuff for Miracle League."

At the tournament, about 25 Miracle League of Enid players were awarded medals and got to announce their names to the crowd of nearly 300 people, who clapped and cheered for them.

Okie Slammers, an Oklahoma City-based team, has been showing up for the Enid Mud Volleyball Tournament for eight years, said team captain Huyen Nguyen.

"We love the organization," Nguyen said. "It's really awesome that they get to showcase the kids, and really, we just have a blast here every year. There's all kinds of people — some that know how to play and some that don't. It's just really family- oriented."

Nguyen said in addition to benefiting the cause, a desire to win has kept him and his teammates coming back each year.

The team made it to the championship game once before, but it was canceled due to inclement weather, and took fourth place on Saturday, losing to another OKC-based team, Osso Beach Bums, which won $200 for third place.

Brian Brown, a student pilot at Vance Air Force Base, said when he first got to Enid in February, one of the first things he did was look for a volleyball team to play with, finding Osso Beach Bums.

Brown, who played volleyball in college, played his first-ever game of mud volleyball with the team Saturday, saying it was fun and for a good cause.

"The nice thing about Enid is that it's a small community, and you can see changes quickly — you can truly measure it and see how good you've done," Brown said. "I'm just glad this is happening here. I think some people get in that small-town America mindset and forget that we can always do stuff like this and have a ton of fun, and I'm glad this is happening."

Inbreeds, the OKC-based team that won first place and a cash prize of $500, had won in 2016, 2017 and 2018, coming back again this year to have more fun, said team captain Erick Bradford, who met his wife Katie at a mud volleyball game about 16 years ago.

But it's not about winning for the Inbreeds, they said.

"It's good to see all the (Miracle League) kids out here," Erick said.

"It's for a great cause, and there's a lot of community support," Katie added.

Overall, Mitchell said the day ran amazingly, and she was happy that all the teams were appreciative of the fact that the tournament is a fundraiser for a good cause.

"They all thought it was for a great cause and also had fun, and that's what matters," Mitchell said.

