Mud Hens game canceled due to weather
May 9—The Toledo Mud Hens' Sunday afternoon game against the Nashville Sounds was canceled due to weather. Nashville and Toledo will make up the game on a later date.
Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game will be reimbursed to their Mud Hens account and can use that toward future games.
The Mud Hens are off Monday before opening a six-game series Tuesday at Indianapolis. The next homestand begins May 18 against Columbus.
First Published May 9, 2021, 12:11pm
