Muckdogs outlast Pios with walk-off bunt

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have suffered their first setback of 2024.

(Video Courtesy: Batavia Muckdogs Baseball YouTube)

The Batavia Muckdogs stunned the Elmira Pioneers in walk-off fashion, on Saturday. Elmira kicked-off the scoring in Batavia’s home opener, plating 2 runs in the 3rd inning. Tanner Donati’s RBI-triple and Darryn Callahan’s RBI-double gave the Pios the early lead, in consecutive at bats. The Muckdogs responded in the 4th, tying the game on a 2-RBI single.

In the 6th, Elmira’s Eddie Kaufman doubled to score Calvin Warrillow on a close play at the plate. The Pios carried a 3-2 lead into the 8th where Elmira Express senior Bryce Mashanic looked to close the game. With 2 runners on, Mashanic would make a diving catch from the mound, to get the 1st out of the inning. The Express standout followed up by working out of a bases loaded jam, on a groundout.

Batavia would hold Elmira scoreless in the top of the 9th, before tying the game in the bottom half. With runners on the corners, Travis Hammond sent a bunt down the 1st base line and pushed the winning run across for the Muckdogs.

The Pioneers return to the diamond on Tuesday, for another road game. Elmira takes on the Geneva Red Wings, with the 1st pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.