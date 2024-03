How much will Zach Edey score? Purdue vs Tennessee Elite 8 betting odds, prop bets

What's more likely: Zach Edey or Dalton Knecht scoring more than 22 points in the Elite Eight?

Purdue basketball meets Tennessee on Sunday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Detroit. The top-seeded Boilermakers (32-4) are favored over the No. 2-seeded Volunteers (27-8) by 3.5 points.

But BetMGM offers odds on more than just final spread. It has prop bets on the game and the major players.

If the odds are -150, a better would wager $150 in hopes of winning $100 more. If the odds are +150, a bettor would win $150 more on a bet of $100. The more "+" in the odds, the less likely it is to happen.

Here are the options.

Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee betting odds

Favorite: Purdue by 3.5 points (Purdue by 1.5 points for the first half)

Over/under: 147.5 total points (69.5 in the first half)

Moneyline: Purdue -160, Tennessee +135 (Purdue -150, Tennessee +125 first half)

Purdue vs. Tennessee prop bets

Purdue players

Zach Edey

Points, 21.5: over -130, under +100

Rebounds, 11.5: over -140, under +105

Assists, 1.5: over -200, under +150

Braden Smith

Points, 11.5: over -120, under -110

Rebounds, 5.5: over +100, under -130

Assists, 6.5: over -110, under -120

3-pointers, 1.5: over +130, under -175

Lance Jones

Points, 11.5: over -110, under -120

Rebounds, 2.5: over -140, under +105

Assists, 1.5: over -135, under +105

3-pointers, 2.5: over +145, under -190

Fletcher Loyer

Points, 9.5: over -125, under -105

Rebounds, 2.5: over +110, under -145

Assists, 1.5: over -175, under +135

3-pointers, 1.5: over +125, under -165

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Points, 5.5: over -160, under +120

Rebounds, 3.5: over +125, under -165

Assists, 0.5: over -150, under +115

Mason Gillis

Points, 6.5: over -110, under -120

Rebounds, 3.5: over -165, under +125

Assists, 1.5: over -110, under -120

3-pointers, 1.5: over +115, under -155

Tennessee players

Dalton Knecht

Points, 21.5: over -120, under -110

Rebounds, 5.5: over +110, under -145

3-pointers, 2.5: over -120, under -105

Zakai Zeigler

Points, 13.5: over -105, under -125

Rebounds, 2.5: over -175, under +235

Assists, 6.5: over +100, under -130

3-pointers, 2.5: over +100, under -130

Jonas Aidoo

Points, 10.5: over -120, under -110

Rebounds, 6.5: over -105, under -120

Josiah-Jordan James

Points, 7.5: over -130, under +100

Rebounds, 6.5: over +105, under -140

Assists, 1.5: over -150, under +115

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs Tennessee Elite 8 betting odds, prop bets in NCAA Tournament