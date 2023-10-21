How much has the Wisconsin football team's chances of winning Big Ten West dropped entering game vs. Illinois?

Before the Wisconsin football team's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, they had nearly a 70% chance to win the Big Ten West Division, according to ESPN's analytics program.

After the Badgers' 15-9 loss to the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium, their chances of winning the division, not surprisingly, plummeted substantially.

The Badgers now have just a 16.9% chance to play in the Big Ten Championship game based on ESPN's Football Power Index.

ESPN's FPI is a predictive rating system that provides win probability for each team's games based on team strength and thousands of simulations.

Iowa (3-1 in the Big Ten) has the edge over Wisconsin (2-1) if the teams finish with the same record since it owns the tiebreaker. The Hawkeyes have five games remaining on their schedule, while the Badgers have six.

After Wisconsin's game against Illinois on Saturday, the Badgers have a huge test against undefeated Ohio State on Oct. 28. UW will be massive underdogs in that game, but a loss would almost certainly end any hopes of the Badgers winning the Big Ten West. In that scenario, they would need Iowa, who will be favorites in the rest of its games, to lose two more times.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 28 in the FPI rating system, enters its game Saturday against Illinois with a strong likelihood of winning the rest of its games outside of the contest against the Buckeyes next week, according to ESPN's analytics. But compared to before the Iowa game, the Badgers' current win probability has decreased for every game on their schedule.

Wisconsin at Illinois (Oct. 21)

Illinois is 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten after a 27-24 win over Maryland last week. The Fighting Illini will go for their second straight win over Wisconsin on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois' FPI raking as of Friday: 65 (dropped one spot from last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has a 66.9% win probability vs. Illinois (a decrease of 10.6% from last week)

Ohio State at Wisconsin (Oct. 28)

Ohio State is 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten after blowing out Purdue, 41-7, last week. The Buckeyes host undefeated Penn State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.

Ohio State's FPI ranking as of Friday: 1 (same spot as last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has just an 11.8% win probability vs. Ohio State (a 5.1% decrease from last week)

Wisconsin at Indiana (Nov. 4)

Indiana is 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten after a 52-7 loss to Michigan last week. The Hoosiers host Rutgers on Saturday.

Indiana's FPI ranking as of Friday: 92 (dropped one spot from last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has a 79.9% win probability vs. Indiana (a 1.2% decrease from last week)

Northwestern at Wisconsin (Nov. 11)

Northwestern is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten after a bye. The Wildcats play Nebraska on Saturday.

Northwestern's FPI ranking as of Friday: 89 (dropped one spot from last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has an 85.7% win probability vs. Northwestern (a 3% decrease from last week)

Nebraska at Wisconsin (Nov. 18)

Nebraska is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten after a bye. The Cornhuskers host Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska's FPI ranking as of Friday: 67 (decreased two spots from last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has a 78.3% win probability vs. Nebraska (a 4.5% decrease from last week)

Wisconsin at Minnesota (Nov. 25)

Minnesota is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten after a bye. The Golden Gophers play Iowa on Saturday.

Minnesota's FPI ranking as of Friday: 63 (dropped two spots from last week)

What ESPN's win probability says as of Friday: Wisconsin has a 66.8% win probability vs. Minnesota (a 5.9% decrease from last week)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football's chances of winning Big Ten West plummet: ESPN FPI