How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open?

Tennis action Down Under is coming to a close.

One man and one woman will be crowned champions of the 2023 Australian Open with many others still getting to take home hefty checks.

With all the hard work players have been putting in at Melbourne Park, there is a historic-high prize pool of a record $76.5 million (a 3.4 increase from last year) on the line as a reward.

Here’s how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect at the 2023 Australian Open:

*Prize money in AUD

How much does the Australian Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,975,000

How much do players earn per round in singles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2023 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $2,975,000 Runner Up $1,625,000 Semifinalist $925,000 Quarterfinalist $555,250 Fourth Round $338,250 Third Round $227,925 Second Round $158,850 First Round $106,250

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the Australian Open?

Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2023 Australian Open:

Place Prize Money Champion $695,000 Runner Up $370,000 Semifinalist $210,000 Quarterfinalist $116,500 Third Round $67,250 Second Round $46,500 First Round $30,975

What was the prize money at the 2022 Australian Open?

Last year, the total prize money pool came in at $75 million, broken down by round.

Here is a breakdown of what singles players received by round at the 2022 Australian Open:

Champion: $2.875 million

Runner Up: $1.575 million

Semifinalist: $895,000

Quarterfinalist: $538,500

Fourth Round: $328,000

Third Round: $221,000

Second Round: $154,000

First Round: $103,000