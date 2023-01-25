How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open?
How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Tennis action Down Under is coming to a close.
One man and one woman will be crowned champions of the 2023 Australian Open with many others still getting to take home hefty checks.
With all the hard work players have been putting in at Melbourne Park, there is a historic-high prize pool of a record $76.5 million (a 3.4 increase from last year) on the line as a reward.
Here’s how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect at the 2023 Australian Open:
*Prize money in AUD
How much does the Australian Open singles winner get overall?
The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2,975,000
How much do players earn per round in singles at the Australian Open?
Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2023 Australian Open:
Place
Prize Money
Champion
$2,975,000
Runner Up
$1,625,000
Semifinalist
$925,000
Quarterfinalist
$555,250
Fourth Round
$338,250
Third Round
$227,925
Second Round
$158,850
First Round
$106,250
How much do players earn per round in doubles at the Australian Open?
Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2023 Australian Open:
Place
Prize Money
Champion
$695,000
Runner Up
$370,000
Semifinalist
$210,000
Quarterfinalist
$116,500
Third Round
$67,250
Second Round
$46,500
First Round
$30,975
What was the prize money at the 2022 Australian Open?
Last year, the total prize money pool came in at $75 million, broken down by round.
Here is a breakdown of what singles players received by round at the 2022 Australian Open:
Champion: $2.875 million
Runner Up: $1.575 million
Semifinalist: $895,000
Quarterfinalist: $538,500
Fourth Round: $328,000
Third Round: $221,000
Second Round: $154,000
First Round: $103,000