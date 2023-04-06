How much trouble are the Mavericks in for now and the future? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine hop on the the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the vibes around the Dallas Mavericks as they have dropped to 11th place in the West, and are in danger of missing the playoffs and potentially losing their First Round Draft pick.

JAKE FISCHER: We're here to talk about Dallas now where there's a lot to talk about Dallas. They were fourth when they traded for Kyrie, fourth in the West. And at the time, they thought the sky is falling. We need to make a big move like this.

DAN DEVINE: Right.

JAKE FISCHER: When they were in fourth. Today, as we record this, they're 11th. They are, as I check back at the standings just to double check, tied with Oklahoma City but currently in the 11th spot. And they are-- just massive ramifications here being that their pick is top 10 protected, ode to New York. I believe it's the last vestige of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

DAN DEVINE: Yeah.

JAKE FISCHER: The worst case scenario here could be where they make the play-in, go nowhere, and lose that pick. Luka has come out and said as long as there's a chance to get in there, he's going to be playing. Kyrie went nuclear last night against Sacramento to help get a pretty critical win to keep this thing alive. This is a team in the Western Conference finals last year with a superstar under 25 who's locked up for a long term deal.

It's just, I mean, the circumstances are not dire. But they're certainly heading towards that standpoint. I mean, last week I said they were a car hurtling towards a cliff, so-- or off a cliff's edge, if you will. So, Dan, I mean, what are the vibes telling you?

DAN DEVINE: I mean, I think the biggest thing is just this is like-- there's a be careful what you wish for component to this. Not-- and I say that not in the context of Kyrie Irving comes in and then everything goes to hell because that's not what has happened. Kyrie Irving has played exceedingly well. When they've actually had him and Luka Doncic on the court, they're plus in those minutes. I think plus 44 in 400 and something minutes. But in terms of what that deal represented, you were trading away your best defensive player and like a big wing-ish player in Spencer Dinwoody.

So Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwoody out the door with the goal of we're going to supercharge our offense and get-- we're going to increase our offensive ceiling. But the danger in doing that was you dropped your floor, too. And what has happened since then, they're 8-12 since the trade deadline. They're 5-11 in the games that both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving play. And they haven't been good enough offensively to make the bet work.

They're seventh in offensive efficiency since the deal, 26th on defense. We knew the defense was going to be bad. The offense had to be elite, elite, elite to make up for it, and it has not been. You go and you make the Kyrie deal, you kind of burn whatever remaining assets you have to do that. You put yourself in a position now where that pick is it's in danger of going, and now you have Christian Woods entering unrestricted free agency.

Kyrie's entering unrestricted free agency, and you're like, well, where-- you're losing outs. So all that to say where are the vibes now? I think the vibes are in a pretty tenuous place, which is why you wind up with Mark Cuban calling impromptu press conferences to explain why the Jalen Brunson thing wasn't actually anybody's fault. So I mean, you don't-- that kind of stuff doesn't happen if you don't feel your back against the wall a little bit.