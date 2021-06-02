How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

George Malone
·4 min read

When you think of NASCAR drivers, sponsorships and product placements leap to mind.

During the post-race interview, the winner inevitably manages to thank a bevy of sponsors, almost sounding like a "Saturday Night Live" skit as the driver says something like, "Well thanks, I couldn't have won without such a good AutoLights/Coca-Cola/NAPA/Interstate/Lowe's car." That's usually followed by a swig of whichever beverage sponsors that driver.

Find Out More: How Rich Are Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and These Other Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

Jokes aside, that shows just how important sponsorships are to NASCAR. They are woven into the fabric of the race, and their logos cover the cars and tracksuits of the drivers.

How much are all those product placements worth for the drivers? GoBankingRates.com compiled the 2020 salaries and endorsement figures from top drivers from 2020, looking at Sportekz.com and Jayski.com. Read on to see what some of your drivers make.

Show Support: It’s Not Too Late To Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Extended to June 5

Last updated: June 2, 2021

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11986431y)Cup Series driver Joey Logano walks to his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11986431y)Cup Series driver Joey Logano walks to his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.

Joey Logano

The 31-year-old driver won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series title, and his nickname of "Sliced Bread" tells just how highly regarded this driver is. Logano was the youngest-ever winner of a Cup race when he won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he was 19.

Logano's primary sponsorship comes from Pennzoil in a deal that runs through 2023. He also has deals with AAA and Autotrader, bringing his total endorsement income to $1 million, to go along with $9 million in base salary.

Discover: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gavin Baker/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11952062cx)CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 23: #9: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021 in Austin, United States of America.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gavin Baker/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11952062cx)CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 23: #9: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday May 23, 2021 in Austin, United States of America.

Chase Elliott

Elliott, the son of 1998 NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott, added his own Series crown to the family when he won the 2020 NASCAR Cup championship.

He has 12 race victories in his surging career and has appeared in video games and magazines.

Elliott, who has an $8 million salary from Hendrick Motorsports, made $2.2 million in endorsements in 2020. He has deals with Hooters, NAPA, Chevrolet, Valvoline and Untuckit, among others.

Did You Know: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Russell LaBounty/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11906902dl)DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 16: #2: Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Wurth/UTI at Dover International Speedway on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Dover, United States of America.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Russell LaBounty/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11906902dl)DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 16: #2: Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Wurth/UTI at Dover International Speedway on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Dover, United States of America.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski, 37, is one of six drivers to win championships in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He earned the NASCAR Cup championship in 2012 and has 35 race wins at the top level.

Keselowski made $9.4 million in salary from Ford Monster Energy Racing in 2020, plus an additional $1 million in endorsements from Discount Tire, Miller Lite and Autotrader.

Read: LeBron James and More of the Richest Athletes Younger Than 40

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11991822b)Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11991822b)Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Truex Jr. raked in $10.4 million in salary in 2020 from Joe Gibbs Racing. He added $1.1 million in endorsements, primarily from Bass Pro Shops.

Related: The 5 Highest-Paid NASCAR Drivers

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11986431t)Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick walks to his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nell Redmond/AP/Shutterstock (11986431t)Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick walks to his car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.

Kevin Harvick

Harvick, 45, won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season championship. In his long, storied career, he has won a Daytona 500 and three Brickyard 400s among his 45 career victories.

Harvick made $10.9 million in salary in 2020 and $1.3 million in endorsements. He has deals with Busch, Ford, Jimmy John's and Mobil, among others.

Discover: The 22 Highest-Grossing Movies Starring Athletes

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rusty Jarrett/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11779708cz)HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - FEBRUARY 28: #11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Small Business Grant Contest at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday February 28, 2021 in Miami, United States of America.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rusty Jarrett/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11779708cz)HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - FEBRUARY 28: #11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Small Business Grant Contest at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday February 28, 2021 in Miami, United States of America.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin sports high-profile endorsements with Domino's, FedEx, Toyota and CocaCola, but he also gets a huge chunk of his $1.5 million in endorsements from Nike's Michael Jordan brand.

Hamlin, 40, has 44 career victories, including three Daytona 500s, but he is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup series championship.

Did You Know: How Rich Is Denny Hamlin?

Jimmie Johnson and the Highest-Paid Daytona 500 Drivers
Jimmie Johnson and the Highest-Paid Daytona 500 Drivers

Jimmie Johnson

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion, officially retired from NASCAR racing after the 2020 season but still races part-time in IndyCar.

The popular driver made $2.8 million in endorsements in 2020 (and another $14.8 million in salary), led by deals with Lowe's, Chevrolet, Ally and Bank of America.

Related: How Rich Is Jimmie Johnson?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John K Harrelson/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11986324c)CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 30: #18: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&amp;M&#39;s Red, White &amp; Blue at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday May 30, 2021 in Charlotte, United States of America.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John K Harrelson/NKP/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock (11986324c)CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - MAY 30: #18: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Red, White & Blue at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday May 30, 2021 in Charlotte, United States of America.

Kyle Busch

Busch, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, made $16.1 million in salary and $1.7 million in endorsements in 2020.

Best known for his colorful cars sponsored by M&Ms, Busch also has deals with Toyota, Interstate Batteries, Skittles and more.

The 36-year-old driver has won two NASCAR Cup titles and is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

    Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with […]

  • Disruptive Formula One race was forced on Miami Gardens against Black residents’ wishes | Opinion

    Alex Piquero and Stephen Olvey’s May 27 op-ed, “These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns,” exposed the nonsense masquerading as justification for invading our bedroom community in Miami Gardens with the catastrophic effects of Formula 1 racing.

  • Kyle Larson follows Coca-Cola 600 win with World of Outlaws victory

    Kyle Larson keeps on winning no matter what he's driving.

  • Kyle Larson to start first for the fourth consecutive time at Sonoma

    Larson's best finish at Sonoma is 10th. Can he finish in the top five this weekend?

  • Phoenix Raceway set to play host to 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend

    One of the sports world’s premier, fan-friendly venues is set to play host to NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2022, Phoenix Raceway announced Tuesday. The Valley of the Sun will once again host the final weekend of the NASCAR season, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022. The 1-mile Avondale, Arizona oval first hosted the sport‘s pinnacle events […]

  • Downing trying to tune up Titans' offense, not replace Smith

    Todd Downing has no plans to fill Arthur Smith's shoes as Tennessee's new offensive coordinator. “I look at this job more as what coach (Mike) Vrabel and (GM) Jon Robinson asked me to do to fill it this year, not to be the Arthur Smith or to be anybody else for that matter,” Downing said Wednesday in his first availability with reporters since being promoted from tight ends coach in January. Downing has a couple of big advantages taking over as Tennessee's new offensive coordinator.

  • Bookmaker and bettor predict: Get used to Hendrick domination

    Three weeks ago at Dover International Speedway, they took the top four finishing spots. The next week at Circuit of The Americas, they finished one-two. At Charlotte Motor Speedway over Memorial Day weekend, they took first, second, fourth and fifth. Short track, road course, intermediate track — it hasn‘t mattered. Regardless of the layout or […]

  • Motor racing-Verstappen leads Formula One to Baku

    Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Formula One world championship leader for the first time but also with his Red Bull under close technical scrutiny. The race around the streets of Baku is the last before the sport's governing body brings in new rear-wing flexibility tests. Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said last month that he reckoned Red Bull were gaining precious tenths of a second by using a "bendy wing on the back of their car".

  • Pair of coaches Van Horn recruited land in Fayetteville Regional

    Two of the opposing coaches in the Fayetteville Regional were recruited by Dave Van Horn, with one accepting an offer to play for him at Nebraska and the other turning him down. Most of the attention since Monday’s bracket reveal has been on the former, as Nebraska head coach Will Bolt was a team captain on the back-to-back College World Series teams in Van Horn’s final two seasons with the Cornhuskers. Before worrying about Nebraska, though, Arkansas has to get through 4 seed NJIT, which is led by third-year head coach Robbie McClellan.

  • Road Course aces are hard to come by

    Common opinion holds that Chase Elliott (+215) is the best current road course racer. Common opinion is often wrong; this time it is dead on. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Power Ranking After: Charlotte

    With Martinsville aging out of the 45-day Power Rankings Formula, Martin Truex Jr.'s victory there is not helping him any longer. (Getty Images)

  • Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal explains why there's 'no obvious solution' for our never-ending supply chain predicament

    Supply chains underpin our society. Between a labor shortage, computer hacks, and other disruptions, we're seeing what happens when they struggle.

  • Vehicle connected to Florida shooting found

    Three gunmen opened fire outside of a concert in Miami, Florida early on Sunday, where authorities said two people were killed and over 20 wounded.Local media reported no arrests have been made so far.Miami-Dade police confirmed on Monday to have found the shooters' white SUV, a Nissan Pathfinder they drove to an album launch party at the El Mula Banquet Hall.County Mayor Levine Cava:"We will leave no stone unturned, we will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice."Video footage was released showing three masked suspects exiting the white SUV on Sunday, brandishing weapons.Ten seconds after leaving the vehicle, they rushed back and sped off.Police say that's all the time it took for them to open fire on the crowd waiting to get inside the venue.The SUV was later found submerged in a canal, and confirmed to be the vehicle driven by the suspects.It had previously been reported stolen on May 15.The Florida shootings are the latest in a string of over 200 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to a non-profit research report.

  • Crypto market comeback? Ask experts anything about dogecoin, bitcoin, Ethereum latest and more

    Ask your questions in the comments and our experts will answer them

  • 21 for 21: Where will Julio Jones land this offseason?

    Today, we continue our series by looking at possible new destinations for former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

  • Dodge SRT and Lego create '70s Challenger and Dragster building set

    To feed one's need for speed, sometimes we have to go miniature. Dodge and Lego released another pair of toys in their Lego Speed Champions collaboration. Included in the pair are DIY models of the Mopar Dodge SRT Top Fuel Dragster and the 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A. The Lego Speed Champions pair is now available at lego.com and goes for $50 (roughly P2,300). Dodge said its official color "Plum Crazy" in the Challenger T/A is the first purple vehicle in the Lego Speed Champions series. The Top Fu

  • Over 50 percent off: Amazon shoppers say these $22 wireless earbuds stay in their ears better than Airpods

    Look forward to non-stop action: 'The battery life is absolutely the most insane thing I've ever seen,' says a fan.

  • Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen co-favorites at PointsBet for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    While Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen share +135 odds to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver is expected to win the pole at +115.

  • If your iPhone’s battery life sucks after updating to iOS 14.6, try this

    Apple released the final version of iOS 14.6 to the public last week, but it might have been better off being delayed, because some iPhone owners are now reporting significant battery drain on their devices. As we reported on Tuesday, dozens of users on Apple’s official support forums have complained about decreased battery life on …

  • Essential Quality is 2-1 morning line favorite for Belmont

    Essential Quality was set Tuesday as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be run Saturday without a horse from trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into Medina Spirit's failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby. Preakness winner Rombauer and Essential Quality headline a field of eight horses for the third jewel of the Triple Crown. Baffert has no horses running at Belmont Park because the New York Racing Association suspended him in light of Medina Spirit's positive drug test for a corticosteroid at the Derby.