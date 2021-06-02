How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

When you think of NASCAR drivers, sponsorships and product placements leap to mind.

During the post-race interview, the winner inevitably manages to thank a bevy of sponsors, almost sounding like a "Saturday Night Live" skit as the driver says something like, "Well thanks, I couldn't have won without such a good AutoLights/Coca-Cola/NAPA/Interstate/Lowe's car." That's usually followed by a swig of whichever beverage sponsors that driver.

Jokes aside, that shows just how important sponsorships are to NASCAR. They are woven into the fabric of the race, and their logos cover the cars and tracksuits of the drivers.

How much are all those product placements worth for the drivers? GoBankingRates.com compiled the 2020 salaries and endorsement figures from top drivers from 2020, looking at Sportekz.com and Jayski.com. Read on to see what some of your drivers make.

Last updated: June 2, 2021

Joey Logano

The 31-year-old driver won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series title, and his nickname of "Sliced Bread" tells just how highly regarded this driver is. Logano was the youngest-ever winner of a Cup race when he won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when he was 19.

Logano's primary sponsorship comes from Pennzoil in a deal that runs through 2023. He also has deals with AAA and Autotrader, bringing his total endorsement income to $1 million, to go along with $9 million in base salary.

Chase Elliott

Elliott, the son of 1998 NASCAR Cup champion Bill Elliott, added his own Series crown to the family when he won the 2020 NASCAR Cup championship.

He has 12 race victories in his surging career and has appeared in video games and magazines.

Elliott, who has an $8 million salary from Hendrick Motorsports, made $2.2 million in endorsements in 2020. He has deals with Hooters, NAPA, Chevrolet, Valvoline and Untuckit, among others.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski, 37, is one of six drivers to win championships in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He earned the NASCAR Cup championship in 2012 and has 35 race wins at the top level.

Keselowski made $9.4 million in salary from Ford Monster Energy Racing in 2020, plus an additional $1 million in endorsements from Discount Tire, Miller Lite and Autotrader.

Martin Truex Jr.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Truex Jr. raked in $10.4 million in salary in 2020 from Joe Gibbs Racing. He added $1.1 million in endorsements, primarily from Bass Pro Shops.

Kevin Harvick

Harvick, 45, won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the 2020 regular-season championship. In his long, storied career, he has won a Daytona 500 and three Brickyard 400s among his 45 career victories.

Harvick made $10.9 million in salary in 2020 and $1.3 million in endorsements. He has deals with Busch, Ford, Jimmy John's and Mobil, among others.

Denny Hamlin

Hamlin sports high-profile endorsements with Domino's, FedEx, Toyota and CocaCola, but he also gets a huge chunk of his $1.5 million in endorsements from Nike's Michael Jordan brand.

Hamlin, 40, has 44 career victories, including three Daytona 500s, but he is still seeking his first NASCAR Cup series championship.

Jimmie Johnson

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion, officially retired from NASCAR racing after the 2020 season but still races part-time in IndyCar.

The popular driver made $2.8 million in endorsements in 2020 (and another $14.8 million in salary), led by deals with Lowe's, Chevrolet, Ally and Bank of America.

Kyle Busch

Busch, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, made $16.1 million in salary and $1.7 million in endorsements in 2020.

Best known for his colorful cars sponsored by M&Ms, Busch also has deals with Toyota, Interstate Batteries, Skittles and more.

The 36-year-old driver has won two NASCAR Cup titles and is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series.

