With so much talent returning, 2024 looks bright for Ole Miss. But so does the present.

Dec. 13—OXFORD — The future looks bright in Oxford. But the opportunity at hand for No. 11 Ole Miss at the end of December is one that could make history in the meantime.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) play No. 10 Penn State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 with a chance to win 11 games for the first time in program history. Ole Miss is in its second New Year's Six game in three years under head coach Lane Kiffin, who has led the Rebels to a bowl in all four years at the helm.

Ole Miss endured the sixth-toughest schedule in college football per ESPN's Football Power Index and won 10 games in the regular season for just the second time ever. Wins over ranked Tulane and LSU teams — the latter featuring junior quarterback Jaxson Dart outdueling Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels — combined with the program's fourth win ever at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium have already made 2023 one for the record books.

The Peach Bowl is the type of showcase Dart has long dreamed of being part of. It will simultaneously serve as a reward for the season's accomplishments and an opportunity to write the season's final chapter.

"I've always wanted to play in a game like this. I've always wanted to play in a really big bowl game," Dart said. "And it's just fruits of your labor of everything that you put in. You want to end things off the right way. And for the guys that are coming back, it carries a lot of momentum for them. It's just a great opportunity for us as a team to see how far that we've come and to really finish this thing off the way that we wanted it to, and the way that we've worked this whole offseason and season for."

Senior defensive lineman J.J. Pegues also knows that, with the recently announced returns of several key pieces, 2024 could be even more memorable.

Pegues is among a handful of super seniors for No. 11 Ole Miss who recently committed to return in 2024 and help the Rebels try and win a national championship. Wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn and defensive end Jared Ivey joined Pegues in announcing their intentions to postpone their professional careers.

Watkins, Harris and Prieskorn have combined for 120 receptions, 1,905 yards and 13 touchdowns this season are key cogs in a Rebels offense that ranks in the top-40 nationally in both rushing and passing yards per game and is 15th in the FBS at 455.4 total yards per game. Pegues and Ivey have a combined nine sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss this season and are major parts of a defense that took a significant jump under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

In addition to a desire to perfect his craft, Pegues said the opportunity to return to a veteran team and an expanded playoff field was hard to pass up. The College Football Playoff is expanding from four teams to 12 in 2024-25.

"You really just can't go up to anyone and really just convince them to come back. So, I feel like this is a special place, and they know we have special guys here, and also just special guys coming in," Pegues said. "... (Guys) that are already on this team and know the system and just know the ways to win, I feel like we can go a long way."

Dart, a draft-eligible junior who is 12th nationally in passing efficiency, reiterated Wednesday he has not yet decided his future plans. But he can feel the momentum building around the Rebels' program, too. It has become a destination for transfers such as Dart himself, who transferred from USC before the 2022 season. Dart said he was focused on the Peach Bowl above all else and that the decision on the future would be one he made with his family when the circumstances were right.

"When you're on the verge of doing something a school's never done before and you're playing at a really high level as a team, I think that catches the national eye. And Coach Kiffin, all our coaching staff as a whole, make this a really exciting place to be," Dart said. " ... Even if they weren't really aware of Ole Miss when they were recruited out of high school, I think everybody is now."

