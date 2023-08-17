How much will starters play in the Broncos’ second preseason game?

The Denver Broncos’ offensive starters got 20 snaps in the team’s preseason opener last week, playing into the second quarter.

This week, the team’s starters will see an uptick in snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of preseason.

“Jumping ahead, we’ll get a little bit more work with the [No. 1 units] in this game, and then certainly in the third game, we’ll approach it completely differently,” Payton said on Aug. 14. “I was kind of pleased with the pitch count numbers. We had one player at fifty [snaps], which was high, but for the most part, our numbers were spot on. That worked out pretty well.”

After missing 13 games last season with a torn ACL and LCL, Broncos running back Javonte Williams is poised to make his return to live-game action on Saturday.

“He’s doing well,” Payton said of Williams on Aug. 15. “We will have a plan. We plan on playing him. We’ll see pitch count-wise towards the end of the week. We’ll be smart, but I do see him getting to play some.”

Saturday’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT. After facing the 49ers, Denver will close out preseason at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 26.

