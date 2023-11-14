Much at stake in Texas Tech football senior day | Williams

Bad news for the Texas Longhorns, who on Saturday lost Jonathon Brooks, the dynamic 1,100-yard rusher, for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Celebrating a player injury is bad form, and we don't of course, but not having to defend Brooks on Thanksgiving weekend is a significant development for the Texas Tech football team.

Regardless, No. 7 Texas still will be a sizable favorite in the regular-season finale. The Longhorns are rolling toward their best finish since the Mack Brown years.

If Texas Tech is going to extend its season into December, the Red Raiders almost certainly have to get it done this Saturday at home. Becoming bowl eligible is the goal for Tech and first-time visitor Central Florida, both 5-5 with two regular-season games left.

The Knights have a 2-5 Big 12 record in their debut season coming over from the American Athletic Conference. They're a three-point underdog in the 4 p.m. game. They can ruin the Red Raiders' senior day, though. Oklahoma State was riding high with five consecutive victories, including ones over Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma, when UCF socked the Cowboys 45-3 last week.

Sounds odd to say of a team with five losses, but UCF can big-play an opponent to death. The Knights are tied for first in the FBS in scrimmage plays of at least 50 yards (11), tied for third in scrimmage plays of at least 30 yards (35), tied for sixth in scrimmage plays of at least 40 yards (18).

They have a 1,000-yard rusher in R.J. Harvey, who went for 206 against Oklahoma State, his fifth game in a row to reach 100. Receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson, each with more than 30 catches for more than 700 yards, average better than 20 yards per catch.

And now that UCF has quarterback John Rhys Plumlee back, the quarterback-run game is something Tim DeRuyter has to concern himself with. In 2019, when the Tech defensive coordinator coached at California and Plumlee was a freshman at Ole Miss, Plumlee relieved injured starter Matt Corral and carried seven times for 82 yards, breaking one carry for 41 yards.

"He's a guy that's got really good competitive speed," DeRuyter said. "He's got great quickness. When he gets by people, there's not a lot of people who can catch him, so he presents a lot of stress. Their scheme puts you into a lot of one-on-ones, and when he makes a guy miss, big plays happen."

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) missed a chunk of the season's first half with a knee injury, but guided the Knights to a 45-3 home victory Saturday against then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. Plumlee passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards.

Plumlee has 10 career 100-yard rushing performances, five last season. He missed three games and most of a fourth this season with a knee injury suffered in the Knights' second game.

Tech coach Joey McGuire watched UCF's Thursday night season opener against Kent State on television, when Plumlee threw for 281 yards, ran for 90 and accounted for four touchdowns.

"I got to watch the whole game, and I was like, 'Gosh, man, this guy's something,' " McGuire said. "He's extremely fast, and he has a good knack for when to pull it, when to give it. He's a seasoned vet. ...

"Last week, he ran the ball really effective, so you can tell he's feeling really good. A little bit like Behren (Morton) — each week you're seeing a little bit different guy, being healthier and healthier. So I think, without a doubt, we're going to see plenty of quarterback run game with him."

Texas Tech tackle Caleb Rogers, left, and running back Tahj Brooks, right, celebrate a Brooks touchdown during the Red Raiders' 16-13 victory Saturday at Kansas. Tech's last home game is Saturday against Central Florida, and Rogers and Brooks both are scheduled to go through the Red Raiders' senior day ceremony, though both have the option to return in 2024 on the Covid-bonus year.

Tech plans to recognize 24 players in senior-day ceremonies. Beyond the ones whose time is up at the end of the season are some who have eligibility left. Among them: running back Tahj Brooks, quarterback Tyler Shough, tight end Baylor Cupp and offensive tackles Caleb Rogers, Monroe Mills and Matt Keeler.

Some of the above have either completed, or are on track to soon complete, college degrees.

Brooks has the Covid-bonus season available, but might go pro after his terrific 2023 season. Rogers, with 39 career starts, also can opt in for a Covid-bonus year in 2024, as can Cupp. Shough could petition for a medical hardship waiver. Rogers, Mills, Shough and Cupp, being power-five starters, could seek feedback on their status as NFL prospects.

If there's any possibility you might not return next season, McGuire tells his players, go through senior day. So I wouldn't read too much into who's coming out before kickoff Saturday to give his mother flowers. Jaylon Hutchings, Tony Bradford and Austin McNamara participated last year and stuck around for this season.

It could be weeks before the futures of some of the senior-day participants are resolved.

As for the Red Raiders collectively, we'll have a much better grasp of their bowl prospects by Saturday night.

Who: Texas Tech vs. Central Florida

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: UCF 5-5, 2-5 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 5-5, 4-3.

Last game: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3; Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Last meeting: Never played.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Tech by 2 1/2. Over-under: 60 points.

