How much Southern Miss football assistant coaches will be paid in 2024, including new OC Chip Long

Southern Miss football assistant coaches will cumulatively make just shy of $1.75 million in 2024 — $1,746,650 to be exact — according to contracts obtained by the Hattiesburg American through a public records request.

That’s up $73,200 from 2023 with a coaching staff that hired five new assistants. All 10 of the assistant coaches are on contracts that expire after the 2024 season.

The Golden Eagles hired two new coordinators with Chip Long overseeing the offense and Clay Bignell overseeing the defense. Long will make $250,000 and Bignell will make $220,000. Bignell’s contract is worth $35,000 less than what former defensive coordinator Dan O’Brien made last season before he was fired.

Sam Gregg was the offensive coordinator last season and was retained solely as the offensive line coach. He was the only assistant coach on a two-year contract last season. He will be paid $277,500, making him the highest-paid assistant on coach Will Hall’s staff.

Southern Miss brought in two other assistants in running backs coach Micheal Spurlock from Western Kentucky and Fred Wyatt, who followed Bignell from Eastern Illinois. Spurlock signed a contract that will pay him $130,000 and Wyatt’s deal is worth $100,000.

Ben Thomas was promoted to assistant offensive line coach, where he is expected to lead to offensive tackles. He will be paid $70,000.

Four other assistant coaches were retained, three of whom will make the same in 2024 as they did in 2023. Greg Meyer has gone from special teams coordinator/running backs coach to just special teams coordinator and will make $153,900; Chad Williams is now in charge of all the linebackers instead of just the inside linebackers and is due $165,000; Desmond Lindsey is now an associate head coach and the offensive recruiting coordinator in addition to being the wide receivers coach and will earn $200,250.

Cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson added defensive recruiting coordinator to his title and was the only assistant to receive a raise. He signed a contract worth $180,000, which is $40,000 more than he was paid last season.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

