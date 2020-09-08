Fann Mail: How much will the Seahawks limit Chris Carson’s workload in 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s kind of crazy that the Seahawks opener against the Falcons is just days away, isn’t it? Even after watching practice every day during camp, it’s still hard to believe that the regular season is here. That’s likely a biproduct of not having a preseason.

We usually rely on our mild excitement for “fake” football to really get us tuned up for the real thing. It won’t take long for the switch to flip, though. Watching the Chiefs host the Texans on Thursday night will be a fantastic way to kick off the 2020 NFL season.

Just three days after that matchup, we’ll get to see Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams and the Seahawks play Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Falcons. This week’s mailbag is focused on some of the week’s biggest storylines and questions that still face Seattle even after roster cuts.

Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

Are the hawks approaching this season as running back by committee with Carson being the main back? Wondering if his work load will be smaller this season. — Seattle Sports Podcast (@SeaSportsPod) September 8, 2020

I’d be shocked if Chris Carson continues to dominate touches the way he did last season. Carson had eight games with at least 20 carries in 2019 and owned a true workhorse role apart from a few games where Rashaad Penny went off. My guess is that things will be much more of a timeshare this year. Carlos Hyde will likely be utilized for series at a time in order to spell Carson. DeeJay Dallas has also earned playing time as a third-down back.

Seattle has some scars from the way last season ended. Carson, Penny and C.J. Prosise all went down with season ending injuries in a matter of two games. Keeping Carson healthy throughout the season will be one of the Seahawks top priorities offensively. He should still receive most of the goal line work and dominate touches in crunch time. In a perfect world, I bet Seattle would like to keep their top back around 15 carries per contest.

Who ends up leading this team in sacks? Does LJ Collier do anything this year? — Steve Olvera (@steveo6924) September 8, 2020

I’ll pick Jarran Reed to lead the Seahawks in sacks with 7.5, followed by Bruce Irvin at 6.0, Jamal Adams at 5.5 and Benson Mayowa at 5.0. I think Collier will get plenty of reps given his ability to play. The 5-tech and on the interior on passing downs, but I’m not expecting him to contribute much from a sack total perspective.

The reality is that it will take a sum of the parts for the Seahawks pass rush to improve in 2020. As Mayowa put it during training camp, “It takes a village.” Seattle is counting on major contributions from the players mentioned above as well as Alton Robinson and, potentially later on in the year, Darrell Taylor.

Any news on Josh Gordon situation? Specifically his reinstatement — Josiah Peterson (@Mvpeterson17) September 8, 2020

There’s no update on Josh Gordon’s potential reinstatement, and Pete Carroll declined to comment on the matter on Monday. It’s kind of bizarre that the Seahawks signed him last week, given they could have brought him on at the beginning of camp. That means Seattle has either gotten word that his reinstatement is coming soon or that another team was interested in signing Gordon and that forced the Seahawks hand.

During the off-season, Shaquill Griffin expressed interest in shadowing top receivers each week. Do you think the Seahawks let him man up like that throughout the season? If so, do you expect to see him on Julio Jones for most of the game? — Ksports (@KrispyPNW) September 8, 2020

Griffin first brought up the idea of shadowing receivers in an interview with NBC Sports Northwest down in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV. It was a fun thought from a corner who is emerging as one of the best in the NFL. It only makes sense that Griffin would want to be tasked with spending an entire game going 1-on-1 against an opponent’s best receiver.

But that’s just not how Seattle does business. Griffin will continue to occupy the left side of the Sehawks defense with either Tre Flowers or Quinton Dunbar starting opposite him. Exceptions might be made down the road, but don’t expect to see Griffin travel with Julio Jones on Sunday.

