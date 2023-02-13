How much will Saquon Barkley get in free agency in 2023?

In most cases, a running back’s value drops off significantly after five years in the National Football League, but some exceptions apply. Saquon Barkley could be one of those exceptions to the rule as the former Penn State standout is set to enter free agency for the first time since entering the league.

When all is said and done, Barkley could very well remain with the New York Giants, the franchise that used a No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft to make him a cornerstone piece of the offense for years to come. But Barkley has battled some injuries in his otherwise stellar time with the Giants.

After two seasons impacted by injury issues in 2020 and 2021, Barkley is coming off a career year with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with 57 receptions for an additional 338 yards of total offense for the Giants, who ended their playoff drought in 2022 as a wild card participant in the NFC playoff field. Barkley rushed for two touchdowns in the Giants’ road playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, his playoff debut.

Barkley is among the top running backs in the NFL, and he figures to be paid as such this offseason. According to the estimated projections from Spotrac, Sanders could command a market value of $12.3 million per year with a four-year contract. That would fall between a pair of similar running backs of similar comparison, with Alvin Kamara getting a five-year contract valued at $15 million per year and Dalvin Cook getting a five-year deal at $12.6 million.

It should be noted, however, both Kamara and Cook signed those contracts at a younger age than Barkley. Barkley, now with five seasons under his belt, tow of which had injury concerns, just turned 26 years old recently. He may still be in terrific shape, but history suggests Barkley could be about to hit the wrong end of the long-term trajectory in his career. Still, Barkley appears to be a player that can be a great asset for the course of his next contract.

Barkley won’t be the only former Penn State running back on the free agent market this season either. Miles Sanders, who is also coming off a career season with the Philadelphia Eagles (and completing a four-year contract) is also about to test the free agent market. Barkley figures to land a more significant deal than his former teammate, but it will be fun to watch just how much Sanders and Barkley receive on their next contracts, and whether or not they both remain in the NFC East.

