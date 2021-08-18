How much salary cap space do the Seahawks have after the Jamal Adams deal?

The Seahawks made Jamal Adams a wealthy man yesterday, signing their star safety to a deal that included $38 million guaranteed. Based on his press conference yesterday, Adams is thrilled with his big payday, even if it’s not quite as much as he was hoping for.

Seattle also has reason to celebrate. In addition to locking in their most-important defensive piece outside of Bobby Wagner, the move created some additional cap space for this coming season. We now have some more details on the Adams contract thanks to Pro Football Talk. The signing saved Seattle $4.86 million in 2020 cap room, bringing their total to around $13 million.

That’s more than enough money to go out and fill one of this team’s roster holes in free agency. Right now, they’re pretty much all on the defensive side of the ball. Former Seahawks K.J. Wright, Quinton Dunbar and Richard Sherman are all worth a look.

Related