How much salary cap space the Panthers have after Kamu Grugier-Hill signing

The Carolina Panthers no longer have the second-heaviest pockets in the NFL.

As reported by KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson on Tuesday, the numbers are in on linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill’s new deal with the team. The one-year contract will pay the veteran defender a base salary of $1.165 million with a signing bonus of $152,500.

That pact will account for a $1.09 million cap hit and knocks the Panthers down to $27.03 million in salary cap space—the third-highest amount in the league. The second spot, under the Chicago Bears and their $36.74 million, now belongs to the Detroit Lions—who are sitting on $28.24 million, according to Spotrac.com.

So, with Grugier-Hill on the books, here are the cap hits for every free-agent signing for Carolina thus far:

The Panthers also recently signed defensive back Eric Rowe and defensive lineman John Penisini, whose contract details have yet to be disclosed.

Related

Panthers host former Seahawks, Bengals CB Tre Flowers for free-agent visit Panthers WR DJ Chark reveals his new uniform number Former Panthers OT Russell Okung shows off dramatic body transformation

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire