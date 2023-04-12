How much salary cap space the Panthers have after Kamu Grugier-Hill signing
The Carolina Panthers no longer have the second-heaviest pockets in the NFL.
As reported by KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson on Tuesday, the numbers are in on linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill’s new deal with the team. The one-year contract will pay the veteran defender a base salary of $1.165 million with a signing bonus of $152,500.
That pact will account for a $1.09 million cap hit and knocks the Panthers down to $27.03 million in salary cap space—the third-highest amount in the league. The second spot, under the Chicago Bears and their $36.74 million, now belongs to the Detroit Lions—who are sitting on $28.24 million, according to Spotrac.com.
So, with Grugier-Hill on the books, here are the cap hits for every free-agent signing for Carolina thus far:
WR Adam Thielen: $3.33 million
TE Hayden Hurst: $3.13 million
S Vonn Bell: $3.11 million
C Bradley Bozeman: $3.07 million
DT Shy Tuttle: $2.88 million
RB Miles Sanders: $2.75 million
S Sam Franklin: $2.63 million
QB Andy Dalton: $2.13 million
G Justin McCray: $1.77 million
DE DeShawn Williams: $1.75 million
K Eddy Piñeiro: $1.56 million
LS JJ Jansen: $1.09 million
DE Henry Anderson: $1.09 million
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: $1.09 million
The Panthers also recently signed defensive back Eric Rowe and defensive lineman John Penisini, whose contract details have yet to be disclosed.
