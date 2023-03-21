How much salary cap space the Panthers have after DeShawn Williams signing

The details for last week’s agreement between the Carolina Panthers and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams may have taken a bit to emerge, but we finally got ’em.

According to Over the Cap, Williams is onboard with a one-year, $1.08 million deal. Overall, along with a $670,000 prorated bonus, the pact will account for a $1.75 million cap hit for the 2023 campaign.

With Williams’ numbers in the fold, the Panthers are currently sitting at about $22.68 million in salary cap space. Here’s how all the 2023 cap hits for each of the team’s free-agent signings break down:

While some of that space will have to be allocated for incoming draft picks, Carolina isn’t quite yet done. General manager Scott Fitterer said on Monday that the team may look to add a vertical threat at the wide receiver position, another defensive lineman and/or an inside linebacker.

