How much salary cap space do the Jets have at minicamp?

The New York Jets and general manager Joe Douglas went on a bit of a spending spree early in free agency.

Deals the team handed out in March included a three-year deal worth $33 million for cornerback DJ Reed, another three years to offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson worth $40M and a two-year deal worth $14.5M for safety Jordan Whitehead.

Those contracts were passed out by Douglas, amongst others.

Previously following the first two weeks of free agency, the Jets had approximately $13.9M in remaining salary cap space.

Since then, other deals including rookie contracts continued to roll through Douglas’ office. After getting those inked, let’s provide a bit of an update on the team’s salary cap situation.

According to Over The Cap, while Gang Green gets after it during minicamp, they have approximately $9.9M in cap space to work with going forward. Overall, that gives New York the 24th most cap space in the NFL.

On the bright side, there is only one AFC East foe of the Jets that has more to work with: The Miami Dolphins.

Here’s a quick look around the division’s salary cap standings:

Miami Dolphins: $16.5M (10th most)

Buffalo Bills: $5.5M (30th)

New England Patriots: $1.7M (32nd/last)

For reference, the Cleveland Browns currently have the most cap space in the NFL with $42.1M. The Carolina Panthers are a distance second with $25.1M.

