How much salary-cap space will the Colts have entering free agency?

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts now know how much salary-cap space they have to work with when they enter free agency next week after the league set the cap at $182.5 million for 2021.

With that number now official, the Colts are expected to have $46,681,614 in salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap, which is fourth-most in the NFL.

This number is included with the trade of Carson Wentz, which isn’t official until the new league year arrives on March 17. Wentz is expected to take a cap hit of $25.4 million in 2021.

With so much salary-cap space, the Colts can make some moves in free agency. They have some extensions to pay for coming up like linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith, two contracts that will take up a lot of cap space.

But they should still have enough money to go after an edge rusher like Romeo Okwara if they wanted to. Whether they will, though, is the big question of the offseason.

The Colts also need to add to the left tackle, cornerback and wide receiver positions this offseason. How they plan on going about that in free agency remains to be seen.

All that said, the Colts are currently among the leaders in salary-cap space entering free agency, which gives them the freedom to make any moves they want.

